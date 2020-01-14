Big Gigantic Announces New Studio Album with Single 'Burning Love' Feat. Kidepo

Colorado-based duo Big Gigantic make a triumphant return with their enduring new single "Burning Love" feat. Kidepo, an upbeat love song that draws upon their energetic disposition driven by colorful synth work focusing on themes of sentiment and happiness. With the fresh release comes their first studio album in 3 years Free Your Mind set to release February 28th via Counter Records.



Rooted in an emotional palette of sounds, "Burning Love" feat. Kidepo accentuates Kidepo's soaring vocals making for a timeless anthem. The young Ugandan singer exerts soulful melodies onto the track that pairs with blissful keys and a generous dose of grooving saxophone.



"The newest single delves into the emotional rollercoaster that is navigating romantic love and the trials and tribulations that come with taking that kind of plunge." - Big Gigantic



Free Your Mind emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engages their fans through themes of self love, gratitude and manifesting your dreams through 13-tracks featuring artists like Pell, Felly, TOBi, Jennifer Hartswick, Louis Futon and The Funk Hunters just to name a few. In true Big Gigantic fashion the album spands a variety of genres offering up playful electronic pop to modern jazz fusion compositions.

The album's first three singles have explored many different themes and human emotions- Self-love (You're The One), Friendship and intimate relationships (Friends), and living with deep gratitude for the present moment (Where I Wanna Be).



"Free Your Mind is about exploring all of the different things that make us human- the things that connect us to ourselves and to each other- so that we can get to know our true selves and live our greatest lives without anything holding us back." - Big Gigantic





A pioneer of live electronic music with colossal funk induced tracks and an optimistic narrative, Big Gigantic have built a stadium worthy stage presence over the past decade. Since its inception in 2008, saxophone player, Dominic Lalli, and drummer, Jeremy Salken, have cultivated a blend of infectious electronic dance music that has transcended across generations of fans.



With significant singles such as "All of Me" reaching listeners across the globe, the band, along with renowned rapper Logic, garnered over 3 million downloads and 75+ million streams. Their foundation has also seen notable success. Over the past 2 years, Big Gigantic's foundation BIG GIGANTIC DIFFERENCE has raised over $100k with a portion of all ticket sales with their that has provided a platform for the next generation of engineers, producers and musicians by building a new local recording studios as well as supporting Conscious, a Boulder-based non-profit dedicated to hunger relief and youth empowerment.

TRACKLIST

01 Daybreak

02 Let The Speakers Blow

03 Free Your Mind (Feat. Jennifer Hartswick)

04 Burning Love

05 St. Lucia (Feat. Felly)

06 Higher (Feat. The Funk Hunters)

07 Friends (Feat. Ashe)

08 Where I Wanna Be

09 You're The One (Feat. Nevve)

10 Supergiant (Feat. TOBi)

11 Baad (Feat. Pell & Louis Futon)

12 Moonlight (Feat. Trella)

13 Ain't Got Nothin' (Feat. Lyle Divinsky)





Related Articles View More Music Stories