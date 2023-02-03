Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Beyoncé Adds New 'Renaissance' Tour Dates

Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, the global superstar announced RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, her first solo tour in over six years, earlier this week.

After the wildly successful announcement, Beyoncé has added several new tour dates in Chicago, IL; East Rutherford, NJ; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; Inglewood, CA; and Houston, TX.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers.

Fans can register now here. Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will also visit Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May & June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver and more.

How do I get tickets to see Beyoncé?

North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit here for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.

European Dates: Check your local event listings for complete ticket information regarding European dates of the tour.

Beyoncé Pre-Sale

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official credit card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States.

For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new cardmembers may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.

Beyoncé Tour Dates

July 8, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
July 9, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre - *NEW DATE*
July 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium
July 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium - *NEW DATE*
July 29, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
July 30, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium - *NEW DATE*
Aug. 05, 2023 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field
Aug. 06, 2023 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field - *NEW DATE*
Aug. 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Aug. 12, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - *NEW DATE*
Aug. 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Sept. 02, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
Sept. 03, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium - *NEW DATE*
Sept. 11, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place
Sept. 23, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
Sept. 24, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium - *NEW DATE*
July 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium
Aug. 01, 2023 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
Aug. 16, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
Aug. 18, 2023 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
Aug. 30, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
Sept. 13, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
Sept. 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
July 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
July 15, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
July 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
July 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
Aug. 03, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
Aug. 09, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium
Aug. 21, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center
Aug. 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
Sept. 18, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium
Sept. 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome



share