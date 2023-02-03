Beyoncé Adds New 'Renaissance' Tour Dates

Following the wildly successful release of BEYONCÉ's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, the global superstar announced RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, her first solo tour in over six years, earlier this week.

After the wildly successful announcement, Beyoncé has added several new tour dates in Chicago, IL; East Rutherford, NJ; Washington, DC; Atlanta, GA; Inglewood, CA; and Houston, TX.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology to ensure more tickets get into the hands of concertgoers.

Fans can register now here. Ticketing will begin Monday, February 6, 2023, starting with an exclusive presale to BeyHive members.

The 2023 tour, produced by Parkwood Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on May 10, 2023, at Friends Arena in Stockholm, SE, making stops throughout Europe in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more. The tour then continues across North America with shows in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston and more.

RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR will also visit Brussels, Barcelona, Cologne, Frankfurt, Hamburg, and more in Europe in May & June. Additional North American cities include Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Louisville, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, St. Louis, Tampa, Vancouver and more.

How do I get tickets to see Beyoncé?

North American Dates: Verified Fan Registration is open now and closes at different times based on city. Visit here for the exact details as ticketing on sale timelines vary by city.

European Dates: Check your local event listings for complete ticket information regarding European dates of the tour.

Beyoncé Pre-Sale

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan: Citi is the official credit card of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. After the Verified Fan process, Citi cardmembers may have the opportunity to access the special Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan for tour dates in the United States.

For those who are not existing Citi cardmembers, consumers can apply for the Citi Custom Cash Card online. If approved, new cardmembers may request instant access to their card for the Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon Up customers can access this presale by visiting Verizon Up. Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR in the U.S through the customer loyalty program Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows.

Beyoncé Tour Dates

July 8, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

July 9, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre - *NEW DATE*

July 22, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium

July 23, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field Stadium - *NEW DATE*

July 29, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

July 30, 2023 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium - *NEW DATE*

Aug. 05, 2023 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field

Aug. 06, 2023 - Washington, DC - FedEx Field - *NEW DATE*

Aug. 11, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 12, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - *NEW DATE*

Aug. 26, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Sept. 02, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sept. 03, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium - *NEW DATE*

Sept. 11, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - BC Place

Sept. 23, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

Sept. 24, 2023 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium - *NEW DATE*

July 20, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Huntington Bank Stadium

Aug. 01, 2023 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

Aug. 16, 2023 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18, 2023 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 30, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

Sept. 13, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

Sept. 21, 2023 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

July 12, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

July 15, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

July 17, 2023 - Louisville, KY - L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

July 26, 2023 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

Aug. 03, 2023 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

Aug. 09, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Bank of America Stadium

Aug. 21, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - Dome at America's Center

Aug. 24, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

Sept. 18, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field At Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 27, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - Caesars Superdome