Bettye Lavette to Release New Album from Verve Records

This Spring, Blues Hall of Fame Inductee Bettye LaVette will release a new album, "Blackbirds," on Verve Records featuring songs primarily popularized by some of her peers, other iconic women in music, who she personally loved, respected and admired. Set for a May 8th release, the album finds LaVette in top form delivering powerful renditions of songs that touched her personally.

From Dinah Washington's "Drinking Again," Nina Simone's "I Hold No Grudge," Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit," Nancy Wilson's "Save Your Love For Me" and more, all delivered in LaVette's rich and raspy tone and a touch of the blues.

Along with the new album, she's also confirmed for a series of live dates, including the New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 23 and will headline the WFUV FM Bash in the main room at the new City Winery in New York on Friday May 15th. The Blues Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held May 6 in Memphis, TN. Find out more at http://www.bettyelavette.com/.

Bettye Lavette is a native of Detroit who made her first recording in 1962 at the age of sixteen. She later toured with the James Brown Review and charted with such singles as "He Made A Woman Out Of Me" and "Do Your Duty," Since then she has recorded ten albums . Her most recent album Thing Have Changed , also produced by Steve Jordan, was released on Verve in 2018 and received two Grammy nominations.





