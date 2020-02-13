Bethlehem Casuals Announce UK Tour Dates

Psychedelic jazz-pop oddballs - BETHLEHEM CASUALS - will tour the UK this Spring.

The septet who recently revealed plans for a barking-mad new concept record, 'The Tragedy of Street Dog', now look to let it off the leash at venues nationwide.

Kicking off proceedings imminently with a warm-up at Leeds' Brudenell Social Club on 15th February, the 14 date 'Tragedy of Street Dog Tour' will see them take their electrifying live show to some of the country's finest gig haunts over the ensuing months, before coming to a head at Newcastle's Castle Keep on 8th May 2020. The full list of tour dates can be found as follows:

THE TRAGEDY OF STREET DOG TOUR

FEBRUARY15 - LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

MARCH

6 - SHEFFIELD Peddler Night Market*

7 - CHESTER Telford's Warehouse*

8 - YORK The Fulford Arms

13 - BLACKPOOL Bootleg Social

20 - HUDDERSFIELD Northern Quarter*

21 - BRADFORD 1 in 12 Club



APRIL

8 - BATH The Bell Inn*

9 - BRISTOL The Jam Jar

16 - LONDON Islington O2 Academy 2

17 - MANCHESTER The Bread Shed

19 - LIVERPOOL Zanzibar

28 - OXFORD The Mad Hatter

MAY

8 - NEWCASTLE Castle

* Free Entry

Tickets for all shows can be found here, and are on sale now:

Bethlehem Casuals will also take in a hometown show at Manchester's Bread Shed on the 17th April 2020 - the night of the release of their new album. With their upcoming concept record set in Manchester and its narrative something of a love letter to the city's proud musical heritage, the Casuals will be pulling out all the stops to ensure this will be a launch to remember.

Speaking about what to expect from the upcoming tour, George from Bethlehem Casuals says:

"Having sharpened our live show at festivals across Europe and live on BBC Radio 6, BETHLEHEM CASUALS are back and this time we've got a story to tell. With the release of our new second album 'The Tragedy of Street Dog' just around the corner, the Casuals will be bringing a cocktail of tribal rhythms, psychedelic vocals and raucous noise to your doorstep. You'd be a fool to miss it."

Released on 17th April 2020, 'The Tragedy of Street Dog' tells the story of a house-pet-gone-rogue. Set in the band's own hometown, the story follows a canine protagonist 'Street Dog' as he embarks on a quest to rediscover the music of Manchester. Along his perilous journey, Street Dog visits some of the city's infamous haunts like Temple Bar, The Oxford Road and The Hacienda, and encounters treacherous foes like 'River Rat' and 'The Oki'.

Erudite and experimental, 'The Tragedy Of Street Dog'​ sees Bethlehem Casuals' sleazy, sultry and saxy brand of oddball pop truly come into its own. Mind-bending and musically adept in equal measure, it's one heck of a ride and a record that casts a fresh and fantastical light on whether a dog's life is all that bad after all...

'The Tragedy of Street Dog' was recorded at Giant Wafer Studios, Llanbadarn Fynydd in May 2019. All tracks on the album were engineered by Saam Jafarzadeh and Ashwin Menon, with mastering by Peter Fletcher.





