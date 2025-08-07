Ben Folds To Return To Tour Australia In 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment will welcome Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Ben Folds back to Australia in February and March 2026 for his Ben Folds & A Piano tour.

The eight-date theatre run will bring Folds to Brisbane, Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Bendigo, and Perth, offering audiences an intimate evening of music and storytelling from his more than three decades as a platinum-selling artist and former frontman of Ben Folds Five.

The tour will begin at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Wednesday, February 18, followed by two New South Wales performances at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Friday, February 20 and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul on Saturday, February 21. It will continue to the Canberra Theatre Centre on Sunday, February 22, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Tuesday, February 24, and two Victorian stops at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Thursday, February 26 and Bendigo’s Ulumbarra Theatre on Friday, February 27, before concluding at Riverside Theatre in Perth on Sunday, March 1.

Folds will perform solo hits such as “Rockin’ the Suburbs,” “The Luckiest,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “Still Fighting It,” and “Still,” as well as Ben Folds Five classics including “Brick,” “Army,” “Philosophy,” “Underground,” “Kate,” “Song for the Dumped,” and “One Angry Dwarf and 200 Solemn Faces.” His career spans multiple solo albums, collaborations, a holiday release, and performances with some of the world’s leading symphony orchestras. A long-time advocate for arts funding, music education, and music therapy, he also founded the “Keys For Kids” initiative, providing instruments and lessons to children from economically disadvantaged households.

Frontier Member presale will run for 12 hours from Monday, August 11 at 10 a.m. local time (or until allocations are exhausted), with general tickets on sale Tuesday, August 12 at 11 a.m. local time. Tickets and full tour information will be available at frontiertouring.com/benfolds.