Bedroom Pop Artist Aunty Social Announces Sophomore EP 'It Looks Friendly'

Bedroom pop artist Aunty Social is excited to announce her new EP, It Looks Friendly, which will be released on September 24, 2021. Based in Toronto, Aunty Social (aka Daniela Gitto), has always used music as a means of processing her emotional landscape and she does so alongside collaborator and producer Sam Arion. At the core of Aunty Social's music is the belief that there is no prescriptive way to function in the world.

The new EP follows her highly acclaimed debut 2020 EP, The Day My Brain Broke. While there is a clear thematic and musical throughline between her first and second EPs, It Looks Friendly showcases her taking more control, amping up her skills in production and her playing ability which results in what she says is a more, "authentic Aunty Social project that I can happily say, came from a place with a lot of intention."

On Friday she shared the first single, "Unsmiling," a slow-burning track the oozes along like hot wax while tackling a toxic relationship with biting calculated lyrics amplified by striking bass beats. Daniela adds, "This song is about a relationship between two people. The relationship is fueled by passion and killed by emotional instability. The conflict between feeling intensely and their impulsive ways of expressing it creates an addiction to excitement and unpredictability. Deep down, they both want a chance at domesticity and regularity, but it is impossible because their relationship was already built from its inevitable destruction."

The moniker Aunty Social is a tongue and cheek reference to when she would hole up alone inside and use music as a therapeutic aid to address her own struggles with mental health. Her talent and artistic abilities have already caught the attention of tastemaker outlets like Consequence of Sound, Flood, Line Of Best Fit, Earmilk, Collide, Ladygunn, Refinery 29, Vanyaland, Ghettoblaster and influential Spotify playlists like Indie Pop, Outliers and Fresh Finds.

She was in the live stream Aesthetic Magazine Festival last summer along with U.S. Girls, Hunny, No Joy, and more and took part in the live stream 320 Festival with Gnash and Echosmith in May 2020. Stay tuned for more to come from Aunty Social.

Listen here: