Bedouine Releases 'The Solitude' From Upcoming 'Waysides' Album

Azniv Korkejian, the Los Angeles-based artist who records as Bedouine, has released a new video for "The Solitude," the opening track from her third album Waysides. The song's impetus came when Azniv picked up on a line from Joni Mitchell's "My Old Man" and ruminated on how well Mitchell conveyed a mood. Today's song release comes with an elegantly captivating new video, directed by Azniv and Dre Babinski.

Says Azniv of "The Solitude", "I was listening to Joni Mitchell's "My Old Man" and kept returning to the lyric "the bed's too big, the frying pan's too wide". I was so taken by that; conveying a feeling by describing a change in proportions. I wanted to expand on that and it became kind of an homage. Otherwise, it's about the realization that I'm not impervious to codependencies or being in denial about them."

Waysides, Bedouine's third full length album, is released October 22nd and is comprised of songs penned over several years of songwriting but never previously recorded or released; songs important to Azniv and ones she felt should be gathered together, recorded and shared. Her waysides. "The Solitude" follows the release of Waysidestracks "It Wasn't Me" and "The Wave".

Bedouine first sprang to international attention when her meticulous, eponymous 2017 debut seemed to open a window in time. With striking, direct vocals and simple guitar accompaniment, Bedouine was immediately dubbed "a modern folk masterpiece" by Fader and the Syrian-born, Armenian-American Korkejian was praised as a "future legend" by The New York Times.

Produced and recorded on her own and with musician/producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Dr Dog) in Historic Filipinotown, Los Angeles and Yucca Valley, California, Waysides includes appearances from Mike Andrews, who played guitar and mandolin on album standout "This Machine," Josh Adams on drums, Gabriel Noel on strings for "I Don't Need The Light" and "The Solitude", additional instrumentation from Seyffert across the album, and Korkejian on piano, organ, vocals, guitar, and - on "Sonnet 104" - drums.

Evoking comparisons to savants like Nick Drake, Vashti Bunyan and Karen Dalton, Bedouine has become synonymous with the best songwriters of the last few decades; an artist revered among her peers whose work is treasured by her fans - and all those who recognize a precious and rare gift when they hear it.

Watch the new music video here: