Bear Grillz Reinvents Himself On New REANIMATED EP

Featuring eclectic collaborations from rx Soul, Nevve, and KARRA, Bear Grillz furthers his sonic evolution on Reanimated. The six-track EP sees the Denver-based DJ/producer reinvent himself once again through a plethora of exciting soundscapes, each infused with a different blend of classic dubstep, future bass and bass house.



Reanimated breaks down and rebuilds the forward-thinking ideas Bear Grillz put forth on his debut album Demons (2019, Dim Mak). While Demons heavily worked off hip hop and reggae influences, Reanimated takes things back to the bass-ics, with a fresh set of heavy-hitting sounds, enhanced by a new set of collaborators. The EP directly follows the release of Demons outtake "Turning Point" and Micah Martin collaboration "Save Us From Ourselves," the latter of which was the first release from the Arknights video game soundtrack.



Since exploding on the EDM scene in 2013, Bear Grillz has become a staple of the live music circuit. He's toured the world over many times, with sell out shows across 14 countries and performances at major festivals including Electric Zoo, Lost Lands and HARD Summer. When he's not on the road, he can be seen holding down locally within the Colorado community. Last year he co-headlined Red Rocks alongside Adventure Club and more recently, he's performed at Denver Nuggets halftime shows and even shot the ceremonial first basket earlier this week.

Reanimated EP Tracklist:

1. Unleash

2. Nightmare (feat. rx Soul)

3. Need You

4. Smile Without U (feat. Nevve)

5. Are You Ready

6. Down To Earth (feat. KARRA)





