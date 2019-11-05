Bat For Lashes to Tour North America this Winter

Today, Bat For Lashes, aka Natasha Khan, announces select North American tour dates in support of her critically acclaimed new album Lost Girls out now via AWAL Recordings. These shows will be intimate - vocal and electronic synth and piano sets; euphoric, atmospheric and lush, a never performed before set of previous Bat For Lashes material and songs from the new album Lost Girls plus a few surprises. Tickets will be on sale on Friday, November 8 at 10 am local time in all markets.

Spanning 10 tracks, Lost Girls has been heralded as another diamond in Khan's incredible catalogue. If her last album, The Bride, was melancholy and mournful, a tone poem of loss and regret, Lost Girls is her mischievous younger sister, widescreen in scope and bursting with Technicolor intensity. It's an album for driving in the dark; holding hands at sunset; jumping off bridges with vampires; riding your bike across the moon. Within the women of Lost Girls and her character Nikki Pink, Khan unfolds elements of herself; within these songs, we do the same. Filled with gauzy, 80's-esque power ballads, Iranian-inspired beats, and the sort of epic sonics reserved for film credits rolling up a screen, Lost Girls is a noir, supernatural night-riding adventure, and one of the finest albums in Khan's rich, varied discography.

Tour dates:

2/10/20 - Seattle, WA @ Seattle Neptune Theatre

2/11/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

2/13/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

2/14/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Theater at Ace Hotel

2/17/20 - Boston, MA @ Royale

2/18/20 - Washington, DC @ Sixth and I Historic Synagogue

2/19/20 - New York, NY @ Town Hall

2/22/20 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater





