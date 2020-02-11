Banoffee Gears Up for Debut Album with Single 'Contagious'

Banoffee is gearing up to release her debut album Look At Us Now Dad out next week on February 21st via Cascine and has today given fans one last exciting preview. The new song "Contagious" comes with another excellent video. Banoffee says: "The video is about loneliness and the feelings of ostracisation that arise when your issues seem too much for the world to handle. It follows a woman roaming the landscape in a wedding dress, totally prepared to give herself up to something, yet completely alone and isolated by her sadness. The circles in the clip represent a safety zone, something I created for myself when I felt like I had to hide what I was going through in order to seem fit for love or friendship. I wanted the video to evoke a sense of longing and eeriness, like everyone has gone home, fed up with the things I still need and crave..."

Banoffee has previously released album tracks like "Tennis Fan" ft. Empress Ofand the SOPHIE, Yves Rothman and Banoffee-produced "Count On You"proving Look At Us Now Dad is one of the most exciting debuts of the year so far. Featuring collaborations with SOPHIE, Empress Of, Cupcakke, Umru, and co-produced by Banoffee and Yves Rothman, it is an entrancing musical hybrid of experimental club sounds and earworm pop. "Each song uses human experience to talk about more complex concepts of addiction, obsession, heartbreak, and resurrection," says Banoffee. "Not to dwell in sadness, but to join hands."

The album was written in the two years after the artist moved to Los Angeles from Melbourne in 2017, seeking a fresh start. Meticulously retracing her steps, Banoffee examined her life with a fine-toothed comb in order to reclaim her narrative and the struggles she'd once sung about in earlier releases. Look At Us Now Dad thus tells a story of survival-of abuse, sadness, and loss-and is a testament to the possibilities of rebirth. As Banoffee puts it: "Each track is about a struggle and achievement that anyone could experience, the ones that seem so trivial. We're all survivors for one reason or another."

Banoffee also announces U.S. tour dates, including shows in New York City, Los Angeles and performances at SXSW.

Tour Dates

3/16-21/20 - Austin TX @ SXSW

3/27/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

4/2/20 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

4/3/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

Born in Melbourne and currently living in Los Angeles, Banoffee has cemented herself as a singer, songwriter and producer with a musically transgressive and deeply vulnerable approach to music. She has toured with Taylor Swift on a worldwide stadium tour as part of Charli XCX's troupe and represents the new wave of mutant pop bubbling up from today's queer club underground. She has been described as one of pop music's "recent great forward thinkers" (FACT) and is known for infectious melodies that belie more unsettling, experimental textures and beats.

Banoffee - Look At Us Now Dad

﻿01. Tennis Fan (feat. Empress Of)

02. I Lied (Interlude)

03. fwit

04. One Night Stand

05. Count On You

06. Don't Go Sharing Your Clothes (Interlude)

07. Contagious

08. Chevron

09. That Sorta Stuff (Interlude)

10. Permission

11. This Is For Me

12. Ripe (feat. Cupcakke)

13. I Let You Down (Interlude)

14. Look At Us Now Dad





