Bandsintown Celebrates Success On The Pollstar Charts With Launch Of New Americana/Country Channel, OUTSKIRTS

Last week programming on Bandsintown LIVE, the livestreaming channel of streaming and live music discovery hub Bandsintown, scored an unprecedented 4 slots in the Top 10 of Pollstar's Live Stream Chart and three other days ranked in the Top 40.

For the seven days ending June 22nd, Bandsintown LIVE programs ranked on the Pollstar Live Stream Chart based on views: #2 Bandsintown LIVE Outskirts, #3 Fete De La Musique, #5 Abracadabra Festival (Saturday), #7 Bandsintown LIVE MostLiked, #14 Bandsintown LIVE Discovery, #25 Bandsintown LIVE Fusion and #36 Bandsintown LIVE AllTheVibes.

Three Bandsintown LIVE programs also ranked in the Top 30 on Pollstar's Live Stream Recap chart of all streams from May 5 - June 22, 2020.

"As fans of great music," said Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent, "We're proud to have programmed over 300 acts and attracted 23.6 million views in the last two months for both emerging and established artists performing such an eclectic mix of music."

Bandsintown LIVE Outskirts Launches This Monday

After a soft launch last Monday that attracted 1.2 million unique viewers and ranked # 2 on the Pollstar Live Stream chart, Bandsintown LIVE's new OUTSKIRTS channel (outskirts.bandsintown.com) launches with three days of programming focused on Americana and Country music.

To kick off the new Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channel, Nashville stalwarts The Wild Ponies will host Scott Mulvahill, Marie Miller and six other artists join for "Will Sing For Change' to benefit the Thurgood Marshall Fund, Color of Change, I.C.A.R.E Ministries, and the NAACP.

"Will Sing for Change is a collaborative livestream fundraiser hosted by the number one concert discovery platform Bandsintown to raise awareness and funds for organizations that change the world for the better," said Miller. "Inequality and Racism are strong forces, but I believe that love and peace are stronger and brighter, and together we can change the world to become more compassionate and understanding."

"I'm proud to team up with Bandsintown and these friends to help organizations making a difference in the fight for racial equality and justice in America," added Mulvahill.



Every Wednesday, emerging Americana, folk and country artists take center stage for Outskirts Discovery, and on Fridays Outskirts REWIND will replay the best performances from the more than 300 artists who have performed on Bandsintown LIVE.



Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown Outskirts Schedules

For Week Of 6.29 - 7.3.2020



MONDAY, JUNE 29 - OUTSKIRTS (outskirts.bandsintown.com)

"Will Sing for Change" Benefit Concert

HOST:

Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Emoni Wilkins

2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT David Howley (of We Banjo 3)

3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT Marie Miller

4:15 PM ET / 1:15 PM PT Scott Mulvahill

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Lowland Hum

5:45 PM ET / 2:45 PM PT Kris Allen

6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM ET Ike Ndolo

7:15 PM ET / 4:15 PM PT Resound



TUESDAY, JUNE 30 - DISCOVERY (live.bandsintown.com)

Emerging Artists Every Tuesday

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Field Medic

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Ellen Krauss

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TOLEDO

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Jennifer Denali



WEDNESDAY, JULY 1

FUSION (live.bandsintown.com)

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Passafire

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT Ballyhoo!

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT The Expendables

OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY (outskirts.bandsintown.com)

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Carrie Elkin + Danny Schmidt

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Matt Nakoa

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Andrew James



THURSDAY, JULY 2

ALL THE VIBES (live.bandsintown.com)

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT GhostDragon

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT The Hotel Lobby

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT LP Giobbi

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT GHOS7



FRIDAY - JULY 3

#MOSTLIKED Rewind (live.bandsintown.com)

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Jeremie Albino

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 AM PT Echosmith

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Joy Downer

OUTSKIRTS REWIND (outskirts.bandsintown.com)

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Mary Bragg

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Kyshona Armstrong

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Mary Gauthier

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You