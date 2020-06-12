Bandsintown Announces Daily Livestream Performances For Week Of June 15-21
Every Monday, the Bandsintown LIVE streaming channel features Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS the Best of Americana and Country programming, and on Tuesday emerging artists takeover for Bandsintown DISCOVERY.
This Wednesday on Bandsintown LIVE FUSION we'll celebrate Myd's new single "Together We Stand," and the Ed Banger Records family will be throwing a release party live from their basement. Catch sets from Myd, Busy P, Breakbot, Sam Tiba, and more special guests.
On Thursday, Legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and producer Jermaine Dupri headlines with live DJ set during a special day of programming on Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES curated by dGi management, and on Friday New Hope Club anchors Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED.
MONDAY - JUNE 15 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS
Americana, Country & Folk
HOST: Wild Ponies
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Lyn Koonce
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Caroline Spence
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Royal Jelly Jive
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Ray Prim
TUESDAY - JUNE 16 - Bandsintown DISCOVERY
Emerging Artists
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Joshua Speers
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Social Animals
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT TBA
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT RINI
WEDNESDAY - JUNE 17 - Bandsintown FUSION
Eclectic & International
To celebrate Myd's new single "Together We Stand," the Ed Banger Records family will be throwing a release party live from their basement. Catch sets from Busy P, Myd, Breakbot, and more.
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT
THURSDAY - JUNE 18 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES
Dance, DJ, R&B, Latin
Catch performances by acts on dGi management's roster including a live DJ set by Jermaine Dupri.
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT - 6:00 PM / 3:00 PM PT
FRIDAY - JUNE 19 - Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED
New Releases/Pop/Rock & More
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Sam Tsui
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT New Hope Club
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT PUBLIC
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Phoebe Ryan
SUNDAY - JUNE 21 - FÊTE DE LA MUSIQUE / MAKE MUSIC DAY
Special festival celebrating French music the world over with 19 artists participating. Fête de la Musique began in France, but has taken root in communities across the world. By collaborating with French cultural institutions, Bandsintown is able to bring this special day of celebration to a livestreaming audience. Artists include Soul & folk songwriter AYỌ, electronic hitmakers Kung, and many more.
Watch Bandsintown LIVE at live.bandsintown.com