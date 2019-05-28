BWW Review: Ally Brooke Proves 'Lips Don't Lie' With New Single

Ally Brooke's new single proves "Lips Don't Lie" with the new collaborative effort featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The feel-good, mid-tempo tune is R&B influenced and as the title hints, it expresses how locking lips is the preferred way to discover if there's a solid connection between two potential soulmates.

With lyrics like: "One hit (one hit) / One hit (one hit), you're mine (you're mine) / I can tell your lips don't lie / When you kiss it right back (right back), oh my! (uh) / I can tell your lips don't lie," it's sure to get stuck in your head.

Brooke revealed in an Instagram post that she heard the song in August last year and as soon as she heard the first few seconds she shouted "this is MY song! I need this song!!". The rest is history and it was officially recorded on October 29.

"Lips Don't Lie " follows the widely successful debut single "Low Key" featuring Tyga.. The song almost cracked at the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and made waves on pop and rhythmic radio stations.

The superstar is surely making a name for herself in the industry, after all the obstacles she had to overcome, the future is looking huge and bright!

If you want a chance to see the singer in action, she's heading on the road this summer to play a handful of radio shows and tour dates can be found at allybrooke.com.

Be sure to purchase/stream "Lips Don't Lie" on your favorite digital music retailer.

PHOTO CREDIT: ALLY BROOKE'S INSTAGRAM.





