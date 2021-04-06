BRS Kash Releases Live Performances of 'Throat Baby' & 'Thug Cry'

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces BRS Kash as the next artist in their Ctrl. series with performances of "Throat Baby" and "Thug Cry" premiering today. Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. BRS Kash's performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

As BRS Kash's career has taken off, the melodically blessed Atlanta rapper has strutted into the spotlight with confidence - a sense that his star is rising and you can either jump off or fall off. His voice is silky-toned, his bars are always diamond-sharp and he's hellbent on proving his versatility as a songwriter. For instance, his first hit, the lascivious "Throat Baby," is a club banger with a pensive piano line, and his forthcoming cuts move between dancefloor bounce and introspective reflection.

Regardless of what topics he touches, BRS Kash does it with a natural ear for hooks and remarkable ease. "I don't want people to judge me off 'Throat Baby' alone because there's so much more you can get from Kash," he says. His debut album Kash Only, which features both "Throat Baby" and "Thug Cry", was released in 2021.

"Thug Cry" and "Throat Baby" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

Vevo is the world's leading music video network, connecting an ever-growing global audience to high quality music video content for more than a decade. Founded by Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment in 2009, Vevo offers fans worldwide a vast array of premium content to choose from, showcasing official music videos alongside a constantly developing lineup of live performances and innovative original programming. From top superstars to rising new talents, Vevo brings incomparable cross-promotional support to artists across the musical spectrum, at every stage of their careers.

Vevo has consistently evolved over the past decade to lead within today's ever-changing media landscape, embracing partnerships with a number of leading distribution platforms to deliver extraordinary content within ad-supported environments. With more than 26B views across television, desktop and mobile devices each month, Vevo brings music videos to the world - when, where, and how fans want them.

Vevo is available on YouTube, Samsung, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Echo Show, PlutoTV, Apple TV, Roku, Comcast (Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex), VIZIO, Sky (NowTV and SkyQ), Foxxum, XITE, NetRange, Redbox, T-Mobile Play, Virgin Media, Xumo, Telstra and Vewd.

Listen to the songs here: