BRIC Jazzfest Announces Artist Lineup for 2021 Three-Night Virtual Event

Today, BRIC, the Brooklyn-based leading arts and media institution, announced its artist lineup for the 2021 BRIC JazzFest, which will be a virtual musical marathon with a stellar jazz line up. The three-day festival will take place from Thursday, April 8 through Saturday, April 10 at 7pm ET at BRICartsmedia.org/jazzfest with tiered ticket options based on how many people are viewing in your household and discounted tickets for essential workers. For more information, visit BRICartsmedia.org/jazzfest.

The JazzFest lineup will showcase artists ranging from global legends, to Brooklyn-bred bands and exciting newcomers to jazz, including festival headliners multi-Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Robert Glasper (Better Than I Imagined, A Letter to the Free); vibraphonist/vocalist also known as the Godfather of Neo-soul Roy Ayers (Everybody Loves the Sunshine, Searchin'); singer-songwriter, rapper, and bassist Meshell Ndegeocello (Tie One On, Nova).

Other artists hitting the virtual stage are trumpeter and activist Keyon Harrold; Brooklyn-bred bands Phony Ppl and Nikara presents Black Wall Street; multidisciplinary artist and vocalist Justin Hicks; musical duo Nate Smith x Van Hunt; and multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer, alternately known as Hailey Niswanger, MAE.SUN.

"We are thrilled to once again deliver the culture and music that we love with JazzFest as we celebrate its sixth year," said Lia Camille Crockett, BRIC Director of Performing Arts. "This year's event will be the most groundbreaking yet, with three packed evenings of incredible talent that are innovators and embody the resilient and ever-present Brooklyn spirit, all safely accessible from the comfort of our homes."

"This past year has been a difficult time for many in our community, and music remains an inexhaustible source of joy and resilience, said Kristina Newman-Scott, President of BRIC. "We feel incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to present JazzFest virtually this year and deliver a piece of artistry and inspiration into many homes, especially those of frontline and essential workers whose sacrifice we will forever be indebted to."

The 2021 BRIC JazzFest will be guest curated by headliner Meshell Ndegeocello, along with BRIC Director of Performing Arts Lia Camille Crockett, and co-curator Brice Rosenbloom. BRIC will continue to honor their commitment to champion diversity in the arts. By going virtual, the festival will deliver a safe weekend, all while providing an impressive lineup, and even offering essential workers and those confronting hardships a special pricing option as a small token of gratitude. The festival will follow in BRIC's tradition of bringing the Brooklyn community together by celebrating the culture and music that makes the city one of a kind.

Ticket options for JazzFest will follow the honor code system with tiered pricing: "solo" single day ticket ($20), "duet" tickets for two ($40), "ensemble" tickets for three ($60), three-day pass solo ($50), with additional bundle pricing options for the full weekend and $5 tickets for essential workers and people experiencing hardship. For more ticket information, go to BRICartsmedia.org/jazzfest

BRIC is proud to partner with WBGO as Media Partner.

Major leadership support for BRIC's performing arts programs is generously provided by Howard Gilman Foundation, Lambent Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. Public support provided by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts, and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.