BMI Conducting Workshop for Visual Media Composers Kicks Off Today Online

this marks the first time in the workshop’s history that it will feature alumni from previous workshops

BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) kicked off its 23rd annual Conducting Workshop for Visual Media Composers today online and will continue through September 3. Led by BMI Classic Contribution Award winner, conductor and composer Lucas Richman, who has co-developed the workshop for more than two decades, this marks the first time in the workshop's history that it will feature alumni from previous workshops. Sixty-five previous participants from various backgrounds in film, television and streaming, will come together for three weeks to build on what they've previously learned and continue to develop their conducting technique and score preparation under the guidance of Richman.

"The last few months have challenged us all to find new ways to stay creative by connecting virtually," said. "We're thrilled that through this workshop, we can reunite the incomparable Lucas Richman with previous composer participants who normally wouldn't have the opportunity to work together collectively. I'm looking forward to seeing these talented composers continue to develop their craft over the next three weeks."

BMI composers(Source Code, Bates Motel),(The Penguins of Madagascar, Big Hero 6: The Series),(United Skates, Call of Duty: WWII),(Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, Dear White People),(Batwoman, Blindspot),(Lucifer, Bless This Mess),(Empire, Biohackers),(Narcos: Mexico, Star Wars: The Clone Wars),(The Sinner, Limetown) and(Young Justice, Blizzard of Souls) are among this year's class.

Lucas Richman, who has an outstanding career as a conductor and whose music has been performed in over 200 orchestras across the United States, has been a key contributor to curating BMI's Conducting Workshop over the years. The renowned program has produced some of the most talented conductors in the industry and has helped many illustrious BMI composers enhance their skills.

Celebrating over 80 years of service to songwriters, composers, music publishers and businesses, Broadcast Music, Inc.® (BMI®) is a global leader in music rights management, serving as an advocate for the value of music. BMI represents the public performance rights in over 15 million musical works created and owned by more than one million songwriters, composers, and music publishers. The Company negotiates music license agreements and distributes the fees it generates as royalties to its affiliated writers and publishers when their songs are performed in public. In 1939, BMI created a groundbreaking open-door policy becoming the only performing rights organization to welcome and represent the creators of blues, jazz, country, and American roots music. Today, the musical compositions in BMI's repertoire, from chart toppers to perennial favorites, span all genres of music and are consistently among the most-performed hits of the year. For additional information and the latest BMI news, visit bmi.com, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @BMI or stay connected through Broadcast Music, Inc.'s Facebook page. Sign up for BMI's The Weekly™ and receive our e-newsletter every week to stay up to date on all things music.



View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You