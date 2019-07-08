BLOOD ORANGE Announces New Mixtape 'Angel's Pulse'

Dev Hynes -- aka Blood Orange -- will release a mixtape, entitled Angel's Pulse, thisFriday, July 12. Says Hynes:

My new record is called "Angel's Pulse" & I performed, produced and mixed the entire thing myself. I'm calling it a mixtape.

I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street, or no one. Usually this material is made directly after the album I've just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I've made before. This time.. I decided to release it.

I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I've released, but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them. I'm older now though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying... so here you go mates.

Hope you enjoy. Catch you soon.

Devonté aka Blood Orange.

Blood Orange will be playing select shows throughout the rest of 2019, including dates opening for Tyler, The Creator this fall. Tour dates are below.

Blood Orange tour dates:

July 12 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival

July 13 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park

July 15 - Paris, FR - Élysée Monmartre

Aug 1 - New York, NY - Lincoln Center Out Of Doors

Aug 5 - Copenhagen, DE - Vega

Aug 7 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

Aug 8 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West

Aug 10 - Helsinki, FI - Flow Festival

Aug 13 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling Halle (w/ Tame Impala)

Oct 1 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Events Center !

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena !

Oct 4 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena !

Oct 5 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena !

Oct 7 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre !

Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Great Saltair !

Oct 10 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium !

Oct 11 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ! possible roll date

Oct 12 - Fresno, CA - Selland Arena !

Oct 14 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum !

Oct 15 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum !

Oct 17 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center !

Oct 19 - San Diego, CA - Pachenga Arena !

Oct 20 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena !

Oct 22 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center !

Oct 23 - Grand Prairie, TX - Theatre at Grand Prairie !

Oct 24 - Grand Prairie, TX - Theatre at Grand Prairie ! possible roll date

Oct 26 - Houston, TX - NRG Arena !

! supporting Tyler, The Creator

Get Angel's Pulse this Friday, July 12th, via all digital retailers.





