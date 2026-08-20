BLINDNESS & LIGHT to Release OUR MAN FROM FIFE Album

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Blindness & Light, a Wales-based collective, will release its forthcoming third album, 'Our Man From Fife,' on 1st July 2026. The lineup on the record features Colin M Potter on vocals, songwriting and guitar, Helen Reynolds on vocals, Mel Dopazo on bass and Glenn Welman on drums.

Asked who plays on the record, the band said: 'We are an informal collective stretching from Anglesey to Yorkshire and many places in between. Also there are a few of us in Japan and Argentina. On these tracks Colin M Potter is the singer/songwriter/guitarist and Helen Reynolds once again is the female vocalist adding her signature ethereal balance to the mix. Mel Dopazo plays bass and Glenn Welman plays drums. On this album we are joined by the fantastic Merseyside artist, Mike Ryan, who provides additional vocals on the title track 'Our Man From Fife' and also 'Still Lost In The Delta Of Venus'. Andy Gordon plays mandolin on Ill Omens. Legendary Liverpool artist, Henry Priestman, plays farfisa keyboard on Fly Paper. Rob Griffiths plays bass on Fly Paper.'

On how the collective came together, the band said: 'We're a loose informal collective of post-punk musicians that don't like the formality of a ridged band. We're just a natural group of like minded people who love the freedom of our setup and our ability to be truly independent. We don't feel any need to conform to rigid genre definitions. We can swap and change as we please. This has worked surprisingly well over the last 4 years. We initially planned to release a single but no here we are with our 3rd album!'

Discussing influences, the band said: 'The post-punk scene of 80's and 90's Liverpool and Manchester. Bands like The Wedding Present, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Wild Swans, Joy Division and The Smiths. Before that the fundamental influence is The Velvet Underground and 60s garage music.'

On the band's recent chart and radio activity, they said: '3 singles from the current album reached number 1 in the European Indie Music Chart and Shards got to number 7. The title track, 'Our Man From Fife' is currently racing up the European Independent Chart (number 20 as this is written). We've attracted a lot of radio play recently on major indie shows across America and Europe with recent plays on BBC Radio. 30,000 radio plays in total so far for songs related to this album.'

The band also addressed the album's release and accompanying activity: 'This is our forthcoming 3rd album which will be released on 1st July 2026. The limited edition coloured vinyl is now available for pre-order on BandCamp (https://blindnesslight.bandcamp.com/merch). CDs are also available. We have been rehearsing with a trimmed down version of the band to get ready for some acoustic gigs and live radio play as promo for the album release.'

More information is available at https://www.blindnessandlight.com/.

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