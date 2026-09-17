LOWSUNDAY Releases 'Someone To Talk To' From BLACK EP
Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell reunite the pioneers with a music video by Jer Herring capturing modern isolation.
US darkwave-shoegaze pioneers LOWSUNDAY have released their new single, 'Someone To Talk To,' lifted from their 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - Black EP,' recently released via Projekt Records. Reunited members Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell dive into the painful tension of chronic loneliness and misplaced trust, turning heartbreak into a shadowy, serene atmosphere driven by layered guitars, austere synths, and turbulent feedback.
Sahene explains that the track explores interactions with people who hand out broken hearts as a form of exchange, capturing the ultimate betrayal in the sharp lyric: 'when you said you had my back, it was your first attack.' Anchored by a striking music video from creative partner Jer Herring that captures the delicate coldness of modern isolation, the 'Black EP' (with vinyl limited to 200 copies) bridges decades of sonic legacy with the band's current dark times.
Lowsunday lean straight into the heavy ache of isolation on 'Someone to Talk To,' exploring the painful tension between the desperate need for connection and the harsh realization that the person we trust may not be who they seem. Following the adrenaline-infused 'You're So Wired' and 'This Is Not Heaven,' the new single is lifted from their 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - Black EP' recently released via Projekt Records, the very label that supported them before disbanding decades ago. Wrapping listeners in a shadowy, dreamlike atmosphere, this song turns heartbreak and disillusionment into something strangely serene.
The lyrics follow someone reaching out for companionship while getting caught in a web of deception, emotional dependence, and misplaced trust. It hits on a central truth about chronic loneliness: how it can cloud our judgment, causing us to mistake basic attention for genuine care and completely overlook warning signs until the truth is impossible to ignore. The repeated declarations of love set against accusations of cruelty capture the song's core emotional contradiction, showing how attachment can survive even after trust has been destroyed.
Formed initially as Low Sunday Ghost Machine back in 1994, the band emerged as retro-futurist pioneers, blending darkwave and shoegaze long before either genre experienced its modern revival. After a nearly 25-year hiatus, Lowsunday resurfaced in 2025 as a duo featuring original members Shane Sahene on vocals, guitars, synth, bass, and drums, alongside Bobby Spell on bass, guitars, and drums.
Their return was cemented by extended 30th and 25th-anniversary re-releases of their 1996 debut album 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine' and the 1999 masterpiece 'Elesgiem' through Projekt Records, followed closely by their late 2025 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - White EP', which ranked second on Post-Punk.com's best EPs list. Now, the 'Black EP' -- their second release of all-new material since 1999 -- serves as the darker counterpart and definitive statement to that release.
'This song goes into darker, more abstract places,' explains Shane Sahene, talking about interacting with people who walk through life handing out broken hearts as a form of exchange. 'The figurines with the eyeball heads almost suggest being naive—that we sometimes think with our eyes and not our heads—that we can love at face value and totally miss the underlying reality that some people actually don't want to be loved. As the song goes, 'when you said you had my back, it was your first attack.''
Shane Sahene also notes the curious irony of the track: 'It makes us very happy to play. It's so dark in concept that it emotionally feels like being in a calm ocean at night or walking into a cave.'
The release is further anchored by a striking companion music video crafted by creative partner Jer Herring. 'This video perfectly captures the delicate coldness, detachment, and loneliness of this song,' says Bobby Spell. 'Jer has a way of drawing on the essence of a song and bonding it with imagery that demonstrates isolation and miscommunication in a variety of modern scenarios.'
Blending shimmering, pristine textures with infectious choruses, Lowsunday bridges three decades of distinct sonic legacy with a renewed creative clarity. The 'Black EP' is available now across digital platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, with a physical vinyl edition (limited to 200 copies) available through Bandcamp.
Credits
Lyrics by Shane Sahene
Music written by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell
Shane Sahene - vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums
Bobby Spell - bass, guitar, drums
Recorded, Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell
EP cover photo by Jer Herring. Layout by Shane Sahene
Digital Cover edit by Sam Rosenthal
Band photos by Christina Sahene
Videos by Jer Herring
Tracklist
1. You're So Wired
2. Shattered
3. Someone To Talk To
4. This Is Not Heaven
5. Don't Want To Dream Again
Photo Credit: Christina Sahene
Photo Credit: Christina Sahene
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