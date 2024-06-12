BAYNK Shares New Song 'Feel' From Forthcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Zealand-born, LA-based electronic artist and producer, BAYNK, has shared the next part of his forthcoming album, with the SENESCENCE 03+04 bundle - featuring the focus single “Feel”, as well as “Blood”. The album will be released episodically in two-song bundles, leading up to its full release later in the year. Watch the music video for “Feel” directed by Andrew Balasia here.

About “Feel” BAYNK shares, “Feel” is about not taking yourself too seriously. Trying not to let life’s challenges take you down before you’re even out the door. Let your gut & passion dictate your actions.

The 2nd verse references a quote from a Charles Bukowski poem, “Don’t try..” Which I found particularly helpful in writing this song. I was finding that trying to force a certain song or sound out of me would always lead to mediocre work. Instead I needed to just let what happens, happen, and not to think too much about what was pouring out of me or critique it heavily in the moment.

I wrote the initial song in Berlin with Max Byrne (aka Golden Vessel, 1tbsp) when I was feeling rather under the weather which attributes to some of the huskiness in the first verse. It was finished with the help of Annika Wells, Joe Mason & Rutger van Woudenberg (The Nicholas)"

Last month, BAYNK released “Fool For You” which premiered on KEXP and was included in KCRW’s “5 Songs to Hear This Week.”

With BAYNK’s debut album ADOLESCENCE exploring themes of growth, development and boundless possibilities of youth, SENESCENCE is the other side of the coin - about time and the passing of it and the realizations that physical life is not forever.

Amassing over a half a billion streams across his independently-released discography since his 2017 debut, BAYNK has quickly solidified himself as one of New Zealand's biggest musical exports.

Earning a GRAMMY nomination for his debut album ADOLESCENCE which Pitchfork called his 'most meticulous work to date', BAYNK has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe, Sinead Harnett, Cub Sport and Cosmo's Midnight. But it's his solo records that crown his catalogue, with his 2019 single 'go with u' established as an indie-dance anthem with 100 million streams and counting.

A full-circle creator and noted innovator, BAYNK is responsible for his own creative direction from music videos to tour visuals, alongside close collaborator Spencer Graves who has worked with Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and FKA twigs.

After three growing headline tours of the US and sold out debut shows in Australia, UK, Germany and France, in addition to performances at festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza, BAYNK's kinetic live performances have put him on the map as the scene's most enigmatic artists to watch.

There are also two exclusive US live dates for ‘SENESCENCE Live’:

September 20th - The Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles

September 27th - Terminal 5, New York

