BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'

BANNERS also recently announced a UK headline tour, the Perfectly Broken tour.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including "Easy," "Perfectly Broken," "Keeps Me Going," and "Happier," Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single "In Your Universe."

Marking his first collection of new music since the 2021 EP It's Gonna Be OK, which has since garnered more than 20 million streams since its release, I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not aims to cement the next bold step within his glittering career to date.

Speaking about the new EP, he says, "I experienced the pandemic mainly on my own and I spent quite a lot of that tearing myself apart in front of the mirror. I think, during that time, everybody's trauma surfaced in unexpected ways, and this was the way my brain decided to do it. This EP is a mini celebration of me coming out the other side and being at peace with my imperfections. And being much happier because of that."

Showcased by the new offering "In Your Universe," his latest cut looks to illustrate the warm and inviting texture he has injected into his newest EP. With its warm and tender textures and explosive crescendo, perfectly measured against his own elevated voice, he caps off this phase in his repertoire with a beautifully endearing delight.

Adding about "In Your Universe", he says, "I think this song sounds like falling in love. The explosion of it. Feeling like the universe has created this beautiful thing for you and all you'll ever need is to be somewhere in that atmosphere."

BANNERS also recently announced a UK headline tour, the Perfectly Broken tour, kicking off in Scotland at Glasgow's Oran Mor on February 18th. The twelve-date tour visits key cities across the country including London's Scala on February 23rd. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale HERE.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

February 2023:

18 - Glasgow, Oran Mor

20 - Birmingham, The O2 Institute

21 - Bristol, Thekla

22 - Manchester, Gorilla

23 - London, Scala

25 - Brighton, Patterns

26 - Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

27 - Cambridge, Cambridge Junction

28 - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

March 2023:

2 - Sheffield, The Leadmill

3 - Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

4 - Newcastle, The Cluny



