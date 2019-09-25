BANFF Releases New Single 'Light On Me'

BANFF (Benjamin Forbes) has released 'Light On Me', his second single for 2019 which marks a new creative expansion for the Brisbane-based artist. It follows BANFF's journey as he breaks through a thick fog of writer's block through the practice of everyday awareness, walking through through the hills of his hometown and finding a renewed pleasure in solitude.

'Light On Me' follows recent single 'Pettigrew Pt 1' and is another slice from a batch of new music for BANFF - the result of BANFF's personal struggle with creative self-doubt, as he focused in on the moment to help release the pressure he was placing on himself. It's a lesson that's telling for our times, as Forbes resisted the temptation to throw in the towel. "As time passed, I released the old expectations," he explains, " I became more mindful and honest, and the songs started flowing."

Listen to "Light On Me" here:



