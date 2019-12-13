Azizi Gibson Releases New Album CHIMERA ACT

Azizi Gibson unleashes his latest full length album Chimera Act today, December 13th, via his independent label preHistoric Records.

Listen below!



Chimera Act is an introspective dive into inner demons, personal growth, and sinister fantasies, all delivered with a hint of mischievous charm. Featuring singles '5 Page Letter', 'On My Own' and 'Hell & Back', Chimera Act boasts 14 lyrically-charged tracks proving Azizi Gibson's knack for gripping production and versatile flow. The album includes features from AK The Savior, DJ Paul, and Kamandi.



Most recently, Azizi Gibson shared the music video for single '5 Page Letter.' '5 Page Letter' is a cinematic experience. Filled with poetic shots of ballerinas and boxing rings, '5 Page Letter' is an introspective look at the close of a relationship. The video's soft, romantic hue brings life to Azizi Gibson's meticulous flow and transports fans into a fluid time warp between then and now.



Azizi Gibson is a staple in the alternative hip hop world, first catching interest from Flying Lotus and his Brainfeeder record label in 2013. Receiving critical acclaim for his debut mixtape Ghost in the Shell, Azizi Gibson became one of the most sought after rappers in the LA hip hop scene, collaborating with the likes of DJ Paul, Waka Flocka Flame and THEY. He has since released three albums through his own label preHistoric Records to additional acclaim and has asserted himself as one of the most promising hip hop artists in today's landscape.



Chimera Act is available now via preHistoric Records.





