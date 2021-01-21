Ayanis Releases New Video for 'Drip'

R&B songstress Ayanis is on fire, joining forces with Atlanta's own female-rap sensation Mulatto to deliver her first release of the year, the official music video for her 2020 EP YANI's standout track "Drip." The rhythmic track features Ayanis harmonizing over an uptempo beat, complemented by Mulatto's unique flow. The official music video for "Drip," directed by Azzie Scott, is a colorful and energetic showcase of raw talent. "Drip is such a triumphant record. It exudes rich and bad b*tch energy...I really tapped into my alter ego in this video. I don't think anyone has seen me in this way before." Check out the brand new visual via Ayanis' official YouTube channel HERE.

"The director Azzie Scott really did his thing with the set and the treatment. It's giving performance, looks, choreography, a wet scene and of course the 'BIG LATTO!' Mulatto was so dope to work with and she has an amazing energy. This video is everything" - Ayanis. "Drip (Feat. Mulatto)" is Ayanis' first release since her eagerly-awaited 2020 EP, YANI. Her second EP followed 2018's DIRECTION, this time featuring guest spots from acclaimed names such as Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie, Jack Harlow, Queen Naija and Vedo.

Hailed by Billboard as "the rising singer putting a nostalgic spin on R&B," Ayanis has revealed remarkable growth as both a woman and an artist in recent months while also fully embracing the deep musical tradition of her Southern heritage growing up in Texas and Atlanta. Her 2020 EP, YANI showcases that extraordinary evolution on such tracks as the majestic single, "Ecstasy," which was joined by an official music video, streaming now via the official Ayanis YouTube channel HERE. Last year, Ayanis came through with the release of her breakthrough hit, "Lil Boi (Big Talk)." The track - featuring Queen Naija - proved an immediate fan favorite, with a sensual music video now boasting more than 2.9 million views; watch HERE. "Lil Boi (Big Talk)" was soon followed by a fiery remix, this time featuring rap phenomenon - and newly minted member of the 2020 XXL Freshman Class - Jack Harlow; watch the official video HERE.

This year, Ayanis is on a roll, kicking off 2021 with her impressive collaboration "Drip (Feat. Mulatto)," to be followed by more surprises for her day-one fans.

Watch the new video here: