Ava Max Details North American Headline Tour in Support of New Album

Ahead of the August 22 release of her highly anticipated forthcoming album Don't Click Play [Atlantic Records], international superstar Ava Max has announced she will be hitting the road for her North American headline tour this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to begin on September 3 in Los Angeles at The Greek, the 16-date run will see the chart-topping chanteuse take her new album to the stage across cities including Houston, Boston, New York, and more before wrapping up in Chicago on October 4. Fans can expect international dates to be announced soon.

Tickets will be available starting with a Verizon Presale(details below)

beginning Tuesday, June 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, June 20 at 10 AM local time at AvaMax.com/tour.

Verizon will offer an exclusive presale for Ava Max's U.S dates

through Verizon Access, just for being a customer. Verizon Access Presale tickets for select shows will begin Tuesday, June 17 at 12 PM PT until Thursday, June 19 at 10 PM local time. For more details, visit here.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

09/03 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

09/06 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

09/10 - Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

09/13 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

09/14 - Bayou Music Center - Houston, TX

09/16 - Boeing Center at Tech Port - San Antonio, TX

09/18 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN

09/20 - Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA

09/22 - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark - Philadelphia, PA

09/24 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

09/25 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

09/28 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

09/29 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

10/01 - Great Canadian Toronto - Toronto, ON

10/02 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill - Sterling Heights, MI

10/04 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

About Ava Max

In 2023 Ava Max released her acclaimed sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors. The album - which followed Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified blockbuster debut, 2020's Heaven & Hell - is highlighted by such passionately self-assured singles as "Ghost," "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby," the latter of which is joined by an official music video, directed by Andrew Donoho (Khalid, Janelle Monae, Paul McCartney), currently boasting over 44M views HERE.

In addition, her worldwide #1, RIAA Platinum-certified collaboration with Tiësto, "The Motto," with the official music video amassing over 179M views HERE. Ava also released "Choose Your Fighter" which was among the fan favorites featured on Barbie The Album, Atlantic Records' GRAMMY Award-winning, worldwide chart-topping musical companion to the critically acclaimed Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. In addition, 2023 saw Ava partner with Brazilian DJ Alok for the global dance hit, "Car Keys (Ayla)," joined by an official companion video streaming HERE.

2023 also saw Ava embark on her biggest world tour to date, with a sold out EU/UK run including stops in the UK, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Spain, and Finland. North American dates were highlighted by stops at such vaunted venues as New York's Irving Plaza and Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre. Ava's 2024 was equally epic, leaving us all craving more with her infectious holiday song "1 Wish." She continued to command dancefloors all over the world with international smash hits such as her collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, "Forever Young," which reached Top 10 on Top 40 Radio in the US and boasts over 242M global streams, as well as string of unstoppable bangers including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which charted in the top 10 in several countries and is RIAA certified Gold, with over 700 million global streams since its release.

Photo Credit: Claire Arnold

