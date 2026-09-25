Autumn Luz Announces Debut LP MOMENTS; Single 'Cobalt' Out Now

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Philadelphia alt rock artist Autumn Luz has announced her debut full-length album, MOMENTS, alongside the release of a new single and music video, 'Cobalt.'

Autumn Luz's debut full-length album, Moments, is a sonic scrapbook of vulnerable vignettes exploring love, lust, loss, and the transient nature of human connection. Across seven songs, the record traces the impermanence of relationships—romantic infatuations fade, broken hearts mend, and toxic dynamics dissolve.

'Everything eventually fades. Love is the only thing that never really does,' says the Philadelphia-based artist. 'I try to showcase this with all its darkness but present just enough light so it's not pain for its own sake. There's compassion and grace throughout the album.'

The long-awaited release marks a profound evolution of Autumn Luz's shadowy yet seductive artistic sensibility. Moments pairs dramatic arrangements with desert blues guitar, grunge-inflected riffage, and subtle touches of Latin and Middle Eastern musicality, gothic influences, jazz, classical, soul, and '90s alternative rock.

'All of my demos start as acoustic piano and soprano voice,' Autumn explains. 'They're too pretty, so I always want my producer to f@# them up by giving them some dirt and angst,' Autumn Luz details.

The single Cobalt is a theatrically arranged song with a mesmerizing double-bass motif, goth-y guitars, trip-hop textures, haunting piano melodies, and a thoughtful, peaks and valleys song structure. Its video juxtaposes urban beauty—graffiti-covered walls, waterways, and flowing dance sequences—with darker imagery, including a striking scene in which Autumn places a shard of broken glass against her heart.

The song's lyrics exude a gothic desperation where pain becomes black-laced poetry. One standout passage is: Your fingerprint on my heart as I sing/It pulls from deep arterial places/and stretches 'til it's breaking through my skin/I bleed to let it reach you as before/and bind so hard we'll never be whole alone again.

These words are some of Autumn's darkest. The imagery is stark and she writes with hot-blooded vigor. 'The lyrics speak of embracing the pain that comes with love. Not in a caution-to-the-wind way, like some of my other songs, but in a 'I choose this with all its sharp edges, enthusiastically,' way,' Autumn explains.

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