GIVE ME A DREAM: Strawberry Guy to Release New Album, Video With Sadie Sandler

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Strawberry Guy, the Welsh artist known offstage as Alex Stephens, has announced his second full-length studio album, GIVE ME A DREAM, set for release on October 23 via AWAL. The announcement arrives alongside a new single, Love Me Like You Used To, accompanied by an official music video starring Sadie Sandler that portrays a father-daughter relationship moving toward reconciliation. The album marks Stephens' first full-length release in five years and follows the recent single I'll Never Feel That Young Again.

Photographer credit: Bryce Glenn

The announcement follows the recent release of 'I'll Never Feel That Young Again,' which Clash called 'a shimmering slice of nostalgic pop.'

Additionally, Strawberry Guy is debuting new single 'Love Me Like You Used To.' The song serves as a breathtaking, string-soaked and emotional plea for the return of a love that once felt effortless. The official video stars Sadie Sandler (Roommates, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah), and captures the complexities of a father-daughter relationship. The video culminates in a moving reconciliation that echoes the song's longing for a love restored.

Recorded at the legendary Sonic Ranch in Texas (the creative home of albums by Fiona Apple, Tyler the Creator and Big Thief) and mastered by Grammy Award-winner Matt Colton (Arctic Monkeys, Little Simz, Tame Impala, Wet Leg), GIVE ME A DREAM signals a major creative leap forward for Stephens. Tender and quietly expansive, the record finds Strawberry Guy at his most accomplished, pairing his signature dreamlike indie pop with his most personal songwriting to date.

In support of the new music, Strawberry Guy will embark on his biggest headline tour to date throughout the UK/EU/USA this autumn.

GIVE ME A DREAM was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Texas and mastered by Matt Colton. Strawberry Guy is scheduled to tour the UK, EU and U.S. this fall in support of the record, following the release of his 2021 debut album Sun Outside My Window and the viral success of his track Mrs Magic.

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