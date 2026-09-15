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QUEEN OF JEANS Share New Song 'Nothin'' Ahead of hard/SWEET Album

The track arrives as the band prepares to release their new album exploring tenderness as resistance.

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QUEEN OF JEANS Share New Song 'Nothin'' Ahead of hard/SWEET Album

Philadelphia band QUEEN OF JEANS has released a new song, 'Nothin',' ahead of their upcoming album hard/SWEET, out October 9 via Memory Music, the label founded by Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Title Fight).

The album is produced by the band and Justin Bartlett, mixed by Yip and Bartlett, and mastered by Yip. Its title is taken from a lyric in the album's closing track ('I could be hard or I could be sweet, just tell me the version you're needing of me'), which the band says works as a theme for the record as a whole.

Album highlight 'Nothin'' searches for connection in a world that often feels increasingly divided. Tongue-in-cheek country twang meets indie grunge as vocalist Miri Devora, guitarist Mattie Glass, and bassist Andrew Nitz distill a sense of open road introspection.

Thematically, 'Nothin'' explores the distance we create between one another and the quiet desire to close that gap. It's about the vulnerable moment before reaching out and finding the courage to take the first step toward each other, even when it feels easier to stay apart.

The 'Nothin'' music video was made by Bob Sweeney and Queen of Jeans.

Elsewhere on hard/SWEET, Queen of Jeans passionately muse about growing up ('Still Learning'); having a rush so intense your inner monologue stops being inner ('Love Like Mine'); and remind us that queer love deserves celebrating, especially in the places that grew us ('Bucks County').

By the end, it's less a reflection on relationships and more about hope, despite the overwhelming uncertainty of the world. It's a reminder that even in our darkest moments, the people beside us can be our anchor if only we're able to let them in.

hard/SWEET is the band's fourth LP. Since forming in 2017, Queen of Jeans' sound has always been soft around the edges but explores feelings that are anything but. Over the years, they've refined a Signature Sound built around dreamy guitars, adventurous instrumentation, crushing lyricism, and one of the most underrated voices in modern indie rock.

The 'Sweet Devotion' music video was also made by Bob Sweeney and Queen of Jeans.

Tracklist

Still Learning

Bucks County

Love Like Mine

Go, Be, Now

Sweet Devotion

Nothin'

Rush

Common Condition

Wait & See

hard/SWEET

Photo Credit: Adam Barabas


Photo Credit: Adam Barabas
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