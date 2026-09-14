Sex Week Release 'Life Is A Circle' Single and Video

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New York duo Sex Week (Richard Orofino and Pearl Amanda Dickson) have released 'Life Is A Circle,' a new single and first taste of new music since their recent tours with Mitski and fers. The track arrives alongside a video directed by the band themselves.

'Life is a Circle' feels like the cornerstone of our musical palette,' says Dickson. It's a song that pulls back the veneer of the band and exposes the difficulty of creating alongside a romantic partner. The track starts as a fiddle and harmonica-led campfire singalong before spinning out into wilder territory, including a quantized horse sample Dickson found while playing around with Logic. 'It was cathartic to make. Just adding these little wooden recorders, accordions and 808s, just not caring about anything other than what we wanted to hear,' adds Orofino.

Sex Week, currently on tour supporting Cardinals this fall, played a hometown show in New York City at Bowery Ballroom. The band is also set to perform at Pitchfork Festival Paris, Iceland Airwaves, and a London headline show in November.

Tour Dates

09/14 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

09/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's*

09/16 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd*

11/06 - Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris

11/07 - Reykjavík, Iceland @ Iceland Airwaves

11/10 - London, England @ Club Cheek

11/19 - San Fancisco, CA @ The Independent #

11/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey #

11/23 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

11/24 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom #

11/27 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM Dinner & Lounge #

11/28 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk - Outdoor #

11/29 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs #

12/01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell #

12/02 - Durham, NC @ Motorco #

* supporting Cardinals

# supporting Pretty Sick

Photo Credit: Dillon Camp | Download Hi-Res



Photo Credit: Dillon Camp | Download Hi-Res

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