Slim Cessna's Auto Club to Tour with Kid Congo Powers, Pink Monkey Birds

Rising from the fertile ground of the Denver country gospel scene, Slim Cessna's Auto Club fever-drenched sound is steeped in the finest Pentecostal raving of a vengeful God and straining toward an unlikely redemption. As Allmusic wrote, " Slim's the main singer here, his half-crazed voice like one of a man who's been pushed too far one too many times . . ." while allowing that "There's a dark liveliness, a rebelliousness to the music, one that Slim Cessna has always exhibited, shown not only in the lyrics and vocal inflection but in the instrumentation, which is sprawling and tight at the same time, electric and acoustic, and the entire effect of which is absolutely captivating."

The Auto Club are hitting the road this spring with Kid Congo Powers & the Pink Monkey Birds, heading west for California, Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado Shows.

6/4/2019 Colorado Springs. CO The Ivywild

6/5/2019 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad

6/6/2019 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

6/7/2019 Tucson, AZ 191 Toole

6/8/2019 Flagstaff, AZ Orpheum Theater

6/9/2019 Las Vegas, NV Backstage Bar & Billiards

6/10/2019 San Diego, CA Casbah

6/11/2019 Los Angeles, CA Echo

6/12/2019 Long Beach, CA Alex's Bar

6/13/2019 Albany, CA Ivy Room

6/14/2019 San Francisco, CA Bottom of the Hill

6/15/2019 Sacramento, CA Harlow's

6/18/2019 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

6/19/2019 Fort Collins, CO Surfside 7

6/20/2019 Denver, CO Hi-Dive Club





