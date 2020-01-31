Australia's The Goods Share New Song 'Voodoo' from Upcoming Album
Sydney's The Goods returns with a brand new single from their forthcoming album "II." "Voodoo" features the Goods unmistakable sound - a crisp drum break, deep spacey synths and vocalist Black Tree's honey dipped vocals make for a future funk classic. The new album drops on April 27th.The Goods are currently on tour in Australia. Previous single, "Peach" is featured on BET's Sistas. Bringing a sound that reaches into the realms of spaced out synth funk and lowslung house, The Goods' flavour is both wild and eclectic yet sharply focused. The Goods are Badmandela, Rosario and Blacktree. All three are players in their own right, with credits between them including artists such as Touch Sensitive, Daniel Merriweather, Omar, Charli XCX, George Maple, Adele, Mac Miller and Taku + Wafia.