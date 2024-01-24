Australian Garage Rockers Drunk Mums Make Their Long Awaited Return

Their new album will be released on March 7.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

Garage rock band Drunk Mums storm back onto the scene after a four-year hiatus with new single ‘Livin at Night', giving fans a taste of their fourth studio album Beer Baby, which is due for release on March 7 via LEGLESS, Gaga Music and Bachelor Records (UK).

‘Livin' at Night' was recorded at Hothouse Audio (Franz Ferdinand, Jet) with Jez Giddings (Clowns, Kingswood) and mastered by Tony “Jack the Bear” Mantz at Deluxe Mastering, marking the return of the friendly neighbourhood punks after four years without new music. The single continues their tradition of delivering raucous rock party anthems with an unrelenting, no B-S attitude.

Songwriter Jake Doyle describes the song's meaning as “about living to get blotto on the weekends and not caring about your savings because you'll never afford a house anyway.” The band matches the carefree attitude of the lyrics with thrashing guitar riffs, “It's a fun song to let loose to and play live. 5 outta 5 vodka sunrises.” Drunk Mums are as unruly as ever and ready to unleash the chaos on their forthcoming album.

Beer Baby, delivers ten relentless, no-holds-barred party anthems that leave no room for sadness, emotions, or rational thinking. It follows the release of their 2018 album Urban Cowboy, which earned them airplay across PBS, Triple R, FBi, 4ZZZ, Edge and Radio Adelaide, as well as spins on tastemaker US radio station KEXP. The band have received praise from Beat, The Music, Life Without Andy and Sydney Morning Herald, and their fourth studio album is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike.

Formed in 2011, Drunk Mums, consisting of Jake Doyle, Adam Ritchie, Dean Whitby and Jonny Badlove, have released 3 LPs and 3 EPs across their teenage lifespan, totalling over 50 original releases and clocking over 30 million streams.

Known for their rowdy live show, Drunk Mums have toured throughout America, UK, Europe, Indonesia and New Zealand. Played festivals including Laneway, BIGSOUND, and Boogie and supported the likes of Amyl and the Sniffers, Richie Ramone, and Guitar Wolf. Stay tuned for tour dates as their new single itches to be played live with rambunctious punters yelling, “I start livin' at night”.

Beer Baby is out Thursday, 7 March, via LEGLESS, Gaga Music and Bachelor Records (UK).

Catch Drunk Mums live at the following dates in the UK:

March 29 Bristol, The Lanes
March 30 London, The Trinity
March 31 Bantham, Outside
April 1 Manchester, Big Hands
April 2 Brighton, TBA



