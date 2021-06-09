Austin's LBR DPT Release New Track 'Ride'

Today, Austin's LBR DPT release their second track entitled, Ride, off their upcoming self-titled album out July 2nd. Of new single "Ride," founding member Patrick Wheeler says, "Ride is about playing with power dynamics and the switching of power and control. There is something empowering about in being in control and also something soothing about being under control without choices to make." The electronic pulse of the song quickens as the crunchy synth like crescendos into a bright staccato. but there remains an element of risk there as if to remind us we can never be sure if we're in the driver's seat.



On LBR DPT's self-titled debut, the indie pop collective celebrates the power of the moment. It is, after all, faith in the moment that inspired members to be open for experimentation, for shunning self-seriousness in favor of letting the music shape itself organically. Seven years ago, Texas singer-songwriter brothers Patrick and Nolan Wheeler disbanded their Americana project, Wheeler Brothers, in search of a new sound. They swapped their guitars for synthesizers and teamed up with producer Misha Hercules. The project grew to encompass both coasts and an ever-growing roster of contributing musicians. Dutch singer Alex Who lends rich, expressive vocals to the record, while D'Angelo Lacy (Moon Boots and Twin Shadow collaborator) adds his silky voice to "Spinning." Drummer Kyle Crane (Daniel Lanois, Kurt Vile, Conor Oberst) brings rhythmic versatility to keep the energy high throughout. The total effect is an album that will leave no dancefloor empty-yet doesn't sacrifice soul in the process.



Written by Nolan Wheeler and frequent collaborator Graham Wilkinson, "What I Know" lives in a different kind of moment-one about choosing to persist during the hard times. "I forgot what it's worth left to own, even the brightest of the days," Nolan sings. "They say there's a place in my brain that can keep me away from myself," soon follows. Nolan's vulnerable vocals rive the song, augmented beautifully by live strings. The uncluttered instrumentation lays bare the hope that forms the foundation of the song.



"The record is special because we started this process as two brothers for ourselves. Now we have many brothers and a few sisters too. We had gone through a band break up, divorce and then right into a global pandemic," Patrick Wheeler says. Those struggles make it extra impressive that the collective emerged with an album as easy and fun as LBR DPT. It's palpable that this record was made by people who love coming together to make music that brings people together.

