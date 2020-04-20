August Burns Red Cover NOFX's 'Linoleum' Feat. Silverstein's Shane Told

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated Pennsylvania quintet AUGUST BURNS RED - JB Brubaker [lead guitar], Brent Rambler [rhythm guitar], Matt Greiner [drums], Jake Luhrs [lead vocals], and Dustin Davidson [bass] - have shared their cover of NOFX's "Linoleum," featuring Silverstein singer Shane Told. The cover was recorded and filmed for fun while everyone is under quarantine conditions.



Watch + listen below!



"ABR covered 'Linoleum' by NOFX on a 7" we did in 2009," says Brubaker. "We busted it out on tour periodically over the years. This past summer, while touring with Silverstein, we played it semi-regularly with Shane Told handling the vocals. While we were all stuck at home in isolation, we thought it would be fun to put together a quarantine version of 'Linoleum' that featured Shane. We each recorded our own parts at home and our sound engineer Chris Pollock mixed the audio together. Then, we had our touring photographer, Ray Duker, edit all the videos together. This was a fun project for us to put together, and we hope you enjoy it."



ABR's latest full-length, Guardians, is out now through Fearless Records. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hard Music Albums chart, the Rock Albums chart, and the Vinyl Albums chart upon release. ABR also grace the cover of the Spring 2020 issue of Revolver. Check out the Apple Music track-by-track rundown here.



Silverstein released their brand new album A Beautiful Place to Drown on March 6 via UNFD.





