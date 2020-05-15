Audio-Technica and Discogs Announce Partnership in Support of Record Stores Around the World

Japanese audio specialists Audio-Technica and online record marketplace Discogs today announce a partnership in support of record stores around the world.

Audio-Technica will be supporting Discogs on their Homespun series - which sees record stores from all over the world sharing their favourite tracks from their vinyl collection in live-streamed DJ sessions.

As part of the partnership, Audio-Technica will be providing every record store involved in the Homespun series with two AT-LP140XP direct drive turntables, one pair of ATH-M50x or ATH-M60x professional monitor headphones, and an AT-XP7 dual moving magnet DJ cartridge.

The partnership runs from 18th May until 26th June 2020.

Since launching in April, Discog's Homespun series has featured live-streams from the likes of Ben Blackwell from Third Man Records, and will run a full program globally throughout May and June. The hour-long sets are streamed on Discog's Facebook and YouTube pages.

The series aims to promote record stores and encourage viewers to purchase vinyl from the participating stores via Discogs' popular online marketplace platform.

Viewers watching the shows via Facebook Live can also donate to the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, set up by The Recording Academy® in support of those in the music community affected by the global pandemic.

Credit: Discogs Database





Related Articles View More Music Stories