Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young Receives Ford Musician Award for Excellence in Community Service

Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young will receive a Ford Musician Award for Excellence in Community Service from the League of American Orchestras. The Award will be for her work as host of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young People's Concerts.

Ms. Young is one of five US orchestra musicians who will receive the award and present their work at the League's National Conference on June 4. The awards celebrate professional orchestra musicians who provide exemplary service in their communities and make a significant impact through education and community engagement.



As host of the Philharmonic's popular Very Young People's Concerts, Rebecca Young engages the audience through song, tap dancing, playing drums, riding a scooter around the stage, and more. Her goal is "to make the audiences have so much fun they want to come back!" Learn more about Rebecca Young here.

Photo Credit: Michael DiVito





