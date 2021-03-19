Ashley Monroe Releases Official Video For ''Til It Breaks'

Today, The GRAMMY-nominated Nashville star Ashley Monroe released the official video for "'Til It Breaks," the second song to be released from her forthcoming fifth studio album Rosegold. Monroe spoke with Garden & Gun about the new album who said, "Monroe's vocals shine through powerful harmonies, soaring choruses, and lyrics that blend vulnerability with vivid imagery and wordplay." Rosegold will be released on April 30 via Mountainrose Sparrow/Thirty Tigers and is now available for pre-order.

"'Til It Breaks" was co-written by Monroe, Ashley Ray and Ben West, who also produced the song.

"Ashley Ray and Ben West are two of my favorite humans and writers on planet Earth. I had the 'let it melt away' melody and lyric going, but I wasn't sure how it was going to be written yet," explains Monroe. "This was RIGHT before the pandemic days, so I didn't know how true and deep these words would hit me now. I forgot who said the hook line, but it slayed us all as soon as it was spoken. It's one of those titles I can't believe we got to write. I also had a dear friend of mine on my mind during that time who was going through a dark season. Now when I listen, I am singing this message to myself too."

Last month, Monroe announced the album the album with the first single "Drive," which was covered by Pitchfork, People, Stereogum, and Rolling Stone, who said, "The album's lead single 'Drive' picks up where Sparrow left off and goes further, highlighting Monroe's genre-hopping balladry with a trip-hop breakbeat, breathy falsetto, and murky electric guitar."

Written and recorded over the past two years, Rosegold finds Monroe pushing her sound in bold new directions, layering lush vocal harmonies atop dreamy, synthesized soundscapes and sensual, intoxicating beats. Rather than make demos of songs that appear on Rosegold, Monroe tracked and co-produced the album a-song-at-a-time, bringing ideas into writing sessions and inviting her collaborators - Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Lady A), Mikey Reaves (Maren Morris, Needtobreathe), Jake Mitchell (Ashley McBryde, Luke Bryan), Jordan Reynolds (Maddie & Tae, Dan + Shay), Ben West (Maddie & Tae, Lady A), and longtime producer/co-writer Tyler Cain (who co-wrote "Has Anybody Ever Told You" with Ashley) - to help build and produce full tracks in the studio.

The approach yielded vibrant, spontaneous performances that embraced Monroe's off-kilter instincts and played to the different strengths of each producer. The record was mixed by engineer Gena Johnson (John Prine, Jason Isbell), who worked with Monroe to help make the disparate styles and production on the album cohere into a powerful, moving work.

"I've always been good at writing sad songs because I've experienced a lot of sadness in my life," Monroe reflects. "When my son was born, though, it was like some sort of innocence got plugged back into my heart. I'd never really felt that kind of joy before, and I wanted to find a way to make it last. I told everyone I was working with that I didn't want even a hint of sadness this time around. I wanted to embrace all the light and love in my life and find ways to share it with people."

Photo Credit: Alexa King