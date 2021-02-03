Artists Announced Today For 4th Annual Elements Music & Arts Festival

Get ready to re-emerge and once again discover your true self as you explore a world where the 4 Elements lead you on the adventure of a lifetime! Journey home and be part of the reunion at the amazingly curated Elements Music & Arts Festival where all you have to do is take a chance, put on your best costume and roller-skate into the sunset this Labor Day weekend.

2021 marks the 4th year celebration of this premier East Coast, multi-day, arts, music and camping event, September 3-6, 2021. The festival takes place in lush Northeast Pennsylvania, at a picturesque outdoor venue on 150 private acres and is only about a two hour drive from NYC. Featuring a private lake, rolling hills, and a magical forest, the event boasts three days and nights of music, large-scale art sculptures, interactive performances, a pirate ship, 3D video projection mapping, games, activities, yoga, tribal markets, and more.

Elements proudly offers 4 stages of world-class music featuring national, regional and local electronic acts for music enthusiasts of all tastes. After re-booking nearly all of the artists from the original lineup and adding 2 new HUGE headliners, including the most requested artist of ALL TIME by past attendees (we have to wait just a little longer on the Friday headliner), Elements is bringing nothing but the HEAT to its 4 stages. Top acts include Chris Lake, Diplo, Bonobo, Ganja White Night, Bob Moses, CloZee, Yotto, Claude VonStroke & Rusko. The complete line up can be seen HERE and does not disappoint!

After 3 successful 2020 open air retreats and events utilizing their 2-part COVID-19 testing protocol, there were zero reported cases of attendees testing positive for the virus after their summer events (see links to all articles below*). Elements continues to closely monitor the course of the pandemic, and plans to follow all safety protocols as required by the CDC and state.

For the safety of all guests, festival goers will be required to whow proof of vaccine, take their free 2-part COVID-19 testing protocol, that consists of a PCR lab COVID-19 test before the event and an additional rapid test at the gate.

"We are so grateful for the amazing community that has developed at Elements, and we want to thank them by delivering an experience that they could have never imagined and is unparalleled in the festival world. From performers swinging through the trees, to being surrounded on all sides by immersive projections on a 20'ft sculpture, we are creating an atmosphere that will truly feel like another world!" said Tim Monkiewicz co-founder of Elements and Brooklyn-based production company BangOn!

As attendees dance and celebrate with an elevated state of mind, expect visuals and stages integrated into the natural landscape, fire performances, interactive and immersive art experiences, a wide assortment of health and wellness activities, games, "chill" areas, and an array of healthy & organic local food, beverages, plus craft vendors.

Committed to building a sustainable, leave-no-trace event, Elements takes pride in showcasing their brand pillars: Fire, Water, Earth, Air & YOU, while strengthening community and encouraging all attendees to participate and contribute to the thriving ecosystem. Their Art of Change fund began in 2020 where $1 from each ticket sold is allocated to grants supporting positive social and environmental causes. The first grant from this program will provide funding to Black artists to further their art, allowing them to use the Elements platform to amplify their voices, and showcase their creations digitally and live at future events.

"After being unable to dance and gather for so long, just imagine the excitement and spirit our longtime community and first-timers will be feeling this Labor Day weekend! This year will be one for the ages, and you will want to say "I was there" as you revel in Elements' experience driven format with thoughtful musical curation, and of course the most up to date safety protocols." Elements & BangOn! co-founder Brett Herman shares.

Tier 2 Festival Passes, Camping & Glamping, RV & Parking, and Bundles will be on sale MONDAY FEBRUARY 8 @ 1pm ET. Fans can register for limited pre-sale access to the best priced tickets starting Feb 8 at http://bit.ly/ElementsPreSale If the event is cancelled due to government restrictions, all tickets will be eligible for a 100% refund.

For more information on Elements Music & Arts Festival, please visit https://www.elementsfest.us/