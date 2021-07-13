Arlo Parks Releases 'Too Good' & 'Hope' Vevo Official Live Performance

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, announces the release of Arlo Parks' live performances of "Too Good" and "Hope" off her new album Collapsed In Sunbeams. Arlo Parks previously worked with Vevo when she was named one of their 2020 Artists To Watch, releasing performances of "Angel's Song" and "Super Sad Generation."

Rarely does a new, independent artist demand such intrigue, which is testament to the power behind her songs and their ability to resonate with an audience. The impressive trajectory of Arlo Parks has cemented the notion that she is an incredibly special artist, demonstrating soul and compassion beyond her years.

Since the release of her debut single "Cola" in 2018 Arlo has been applauded by BBC Radio 1 host Huw Stephens as "a brilliant new talent." 2019 saw the release of "Super Sad Generation," with The Guardian applauding her as "the sound of emo 2.0" and "the hopeful new voice of the super sad generation." She was heavily championed by BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, Beats1, Radio X and Foundation FM, as well as FADER, Complex, Noisey, Gal-Dem, The Face, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, LOVE Magazine, Wonderland, Independent and many more.

Her new album, Collapsed In Sunbeams, which includes "Too Good" and "Hope" has garnered even more praise, with The Guardian again applauding the new material "a diaristic, near-perfect debut" and Variety saying it "marks the arrival of a major new voice." Not limited to media admiration, Arlo has also received cosigns from the likes of Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and Michelle Obama.

