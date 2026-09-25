Ari Abdul to Release Debut Album THE VOID, Shares Single FMTYLM

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Brooklyn-based rising artist Ari Abdul has announced the November 13 release of her debut album THE VOID via Slumbo Labs/RCA Records. Produced by Stint (Demi Lovato, Sabrina Claudio) and Ella Boh, the LP's twelve tracks showcase the edgier and darker sound Abdul's been cultivating over the last four years. She purposely brings together songs that fit within the same sonic world as the project itself - a slow, hypnotic pulse with heavy drums and an eerie, spacious atmosphere - as she builds out an identity that feels distinctly her own.

Abdul further teases THE VOID with new single 'FMTYLM' which pulls listeners into its hypnotic bassline and vocals that drift somewhere between a whisper and a warning, drenched in reverb. It's one of the album's sultrier moments and Abdul notes, ''f ME 'TIL YOU LOVE ME' is all about searching for value through self-objectification. Despite the vulgar nature of the hook, it's not a sex song, the 'f me' is about being taken advantage of and betrayed. It's a manifestation of my own insecurity of needing validation. It's about making yourself desirable enough to be important. The attention fills the void even if it means becoming an object of entertainment.'

Pre-save THE VOID here.

Leading to today's announcement Abdul has been offering fans glimpses of what's to come on the full project via a string of singles, increasingly exploring the complicated space where romance, desire and danger intersect. Those tracks include last month's smoldering 'SEDUCTIVE,' preceded by 'EGO' and 'SO GOOD' which delved into the more volatile side of love - from the danger of a burgeoning relationship to jealousy and obsession. Meanwhile 'ENAMORED' was born out of loneliness and lovesickness while Abdul's girlfriend was away on tour.

THE VOID marks the latest evolution for an artist whose career began almost entirely by accident. Growing up Abdul was a self-described Tumblr fangirl, immersed in the music of The 1975, Lana Del Rey, The Neighbourhood, Melanie Martinez and Arctic Monkeys, but never imagined herself becoming an artist. After high school, a close friend brought her into his studio and encouraged her to try writing a song.

The result was 2022's 'BABYDOLL,' Abdul's first-ever single. The song went viral on TikTok and quickly earned her a cult following, leading to a record deal, her first-ever live performance at Lollapalooza, two EPs and a tour with Nessa Barrett.

Abdul's sound is also rooted in the musical Melting Pot she grew up around in Brooklyn. Her mother was born in Ecuador and her father in Costa Rica, and she was raised on Latin pop and New York hip-hop. Her older brothers introduced her to niche and underground artists, fueling a curiosity for music outside the Top 40 that would ultimately shape her own musical identity.

Four years after releasing a debut single she never expected anyone to hear, Abdul has grown into a more assured songwriter and artist, increasingly willing to confront her experiences head-on. She never had a plan for her future, finding herself spending too much time online and eventually partying hard in her early twenties. But music not only gave her a purpose but also an outlet to truly find herself.

'With this upcoming project, it feels so much like me, and it feels so real to me,' she says. 'I feel like it's a perfect reflection of what I've always wanted to say.'

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