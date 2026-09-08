Whitney Whitney to Release New EP 1.3 via Atlantic Records

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Whitney Whitney has announced her new EP, 1.3, the third installment in her ongoing EP series. The project, which is now available to pre-save here, arrives everywhere via Atlantic Records on Friday, October 23.

The arrival of 1.3 marks a major turning point for Whitney following a challenging two-year period. Just as her career was gaining momentum, Whitney unexpectedly lost her voice. Now, after a profound journey of physical and mental recovery — one she shared candidly with fans on

and in an exclusive interview with People Magazine — Whitney returns with renewed strength.

'I've been learning piano for the past year because of my deep love for this piano-driven EP, which was inspired by Elton John, classic rock, musical theater, and the way my dad used to play,' says Whitney. 'I wanted to give this EP my roots, my full self, and the embodiment of my first-ever inspirations. It's extremely raw, unfiltered, and unapologetically me…though it was recorded through crazy vocal pain. I've recently shared how it has hurt to sing and talk for over two years, and these songs were written right in the eye of that storm. I would do one take of the choruses and then sadly have to stop because of how much pain I was in. BUT, this honestly inspires me MORE to heal every day. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do as I introduce this new side of me :).'

1.3 features recent singles including 'Lucky,' available now here alongside an official music video co-directed by filmmaker/photographer Paige Sara (Brittany Broski, Greta Van Fleet) and Claudia Chiossone. The EP was heralded earlier this summer with the deeply personal 'All That It Is.' Like 'Lucky,' the track was produced by Whitney's frequent collaborator RISC (PinkPantheress, KATSEYE, Twenty One Pilots) and co-written with RISC and songwriter Cleo Tighe (ROSE, Reneé Rapp, David Guetta & Kim Petras). It is accompanied by an official music video co-starring the Los Angeles-based artist's cat, Tuna. The scene-stealing appearance inspired a unique premiere celebration at Los Angeles' Little Lions Social Club, bringing fans together with adoptable cats to support local rescue efforts and reflecting Whitney's lifelong dedication to animal welfare.

Whitney's landmark summer was further highlighted by a debut festival performance at Chicago's Lollapalooza, featuring standout renditions of 'All That It Is' alongside fan favorites like 'Isabelle' — which Billboard touted as an 'Editor's Pick' last December. Drawing a passionate crowd, the show included an unexpected moment when a

About Whitney Whitney

hopped onto the stage during 'A Man Written By a Woman.' Whitney and her band played through seamlessly, turning the moment into a memorable highlight of the set.

Similar to the rush of writing freehand in a fit of inspiration, Whitney Whitney journals out loud through her songs – spilling intimate thoughts, bare emotions, and unapologetic truths onto an organic pop canvas, resulting in an orchestral sonic rollercoaster all her own. Growing up between Connecticut and Manhattan, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter developed a creative foundation built upon a love for Elton John, Fiona Apple, Regina Spektor, 80s pop, classical string arrangements, and more. Between filling notebooks with ideas and poems, Whitney honed her voice through musical theater, cultivating a confident and charismatic presence. She quietly made waves with her original songs before signing with Atlantic Records, a moment that garnered her high-profile industry attention in outlets such as Variety and Billboard. Further named among PEOPLE's 'Talented Emerging Artists for Your Fall Playlist,' Whitney introduced the world to her inventive and inimitable approach to pop with last year's debut EP, 1.1. Following the spring release of her EP, 1.2, she sustained her impressive momentum while quietly navigating the last stage of her two-year-long vocal difficulties and eventual recovery process. Now, with the imminent release of 1.3, Whitney Whitney continues to bring her expansive and engaging pop vision to life, following her own creative path without compromise.

Photo Credit: Sol Koi



Photo Credit: Sol Koi

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