beabadoobee to Release Album PYLON, North America Tour Fall 2026

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beabadoobee has released her new album Pylon, available to stream and buy in digital, CD, and vinyl formats via Dirty Hit / Interscope Records. Pylon is the follow-up to beabadoobee's UK number 1 record This Is How Tomorrow Moves, and is an album that is more wide-ranging and complex than anything that she has ever put out - a tannic rock record that is, at various points, angry, lonesome, ecstatic, depressed, and deeply, pathologically in love.

The album is heralded by the new single 'Write Me A Letter,' a thrumming indie-rock track featuring production work from Beatrice Laus' longtime collaborators and labelmates Matty Healy and George Daniel of THE 1975. The song is about, says Laus: 'seeing my fault in situations, but also admitting things that I would be too embarrassed to say out loud.' 'Write Me A Letter' is the kind of song she needed, not wanted, to get out, and this album proved the perfect vessel.

'I had to write these songs on tour or between tours because I had to understand what was going on in my head,' she says. 'It's this idea of letting go and accepting change. When I was on tour, I was yearning for something, and it made me think: How do I make myself feel comfortable? What does it mean to grow up? I was just missing how things were.'

The songs on the album, including the singles 'Memories,' 'Switchblade,' and 'Sun Has Set,' are raw and sometimes uncomfortably real, recalling the Laus who poured her life into songs as a teenager for the world to hear. She says it's the result of writing alone in hotel rooms, which 'reminded me a lot of how I wrote songs at 17, alone in my bedroom, feeling sad as f.'

The album features contributions from a host of artists that teenage Bea could then only dream of collaborating with but now finds as peers, including Hayley Williams, Turnstile singer Brendan Yates, Pinegrove's Evan Stephens Hall, Deftones' Chino Moreno, and Title Fight's Shane Moran. But there are no clear answers, and that's the point—Laus is, emphatically, past the time in which she thought she could ever have everything figured out. Pylon, for all its turbulent emotions, kind of celebrates that not knowing; its brilliance suggests that sitting with uncertainty can create something immense.

Pylon Tracklist

Pylon

Sun Has Set

Estranged

Switchblade

Write Me A Letter

It's Alright

In Motion

Memories

Nothing To Prove

Radio

Powerlines

Spark

Despite That

Satellite

beabadoobee celebrates the release of Pylon with a string of intimate release shows in London this week before returning to North America in October to kick off the Powerlines Tour, her first-ever arena run, taking in shows across the continent before coming to the UK and Europe this fall/winter and Australia in the spring. The Powerlines Tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off October 1 and includes stops at Madison Square Garden, The Kia Forum, The O2 Arena, and more. Tickets are on sale now; visit beabadoobee.com for tickets and tour information.

'The Powerlines Tour' Dates

October 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

October 2 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center*

October 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

October 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

October 7 – Toronto, ON, Canada – Scotiabank Arena*

October 8 – Laval, Québec, Canada – Place Bell*

October 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

October 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center*

October 13 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena*

October 14 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena*

October 16 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

October 17 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

October 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum*

October 24 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena*

October 26 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena*

October 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

October 29 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

November 14 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

November 16 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena

November 17 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

November 18 – London, UK – The O2

November 23 – Copenhagen, DK – K.B. Hallen

November 24 – Stockholm, SE – Fryshuset Arenan

November 27 – Oslo, NO – Spektrum

November 30 – Paris, FR – Zenith ~

December 2 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live ~

December 3 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live ~

December 4 – Brussels, BE – Forest National ~

December 6 – Berlin, DE – Tempodrom ~

December 7 – Düsseldorf, DE – Mitsubishi Electric Halle ~

March 15 – Brisbane, AUS – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 18 – Melbourne, AUS – Rod Laver Arena

March 20 – Sydney, AUS – Afterpay Arena

support: * Wisp ~ Violet Grohl

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Beatrice Laus emerged as a British alternative music icon across three acclaimed albums and five EPs. She has garnered multiple BRIT Award and BBC Sound Of nominations, won NME's Radar award, and amassed over 10 billion streams worldwide and more than 12 million followers across her social channels. This Is How Tomorrow Moves became her first record to reach number 1 on the UK Official Album Chart in 2024, following her Top 10 albums Fake It Flowers (which reached number 8) in 2020 and 2022's Beatopia (#4).

Earlier this year, beabadoobee released the one-off single 'All I Did Was Dream Of You,' teaming up with Grammy-nominated Best New Artist The Marías, the result of a longtime mutual creative admiration between María Zardoya and Bea.

Photo Credit: Erika Kamano



Photo Credit: Erika Kamano

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