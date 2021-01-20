'Anything Can Happen' for Graduates Of 2020

Graduates were hit hard last summer when their training came to an abrupt stop due to Covid. The theatre industry welcomed them with open arms though and made sure they didn't feel alone by offering support, guidance and countless opportunities.

2020 Graduate, Gregory George, spoke of how the idea came about saying, "The Anything Can Happen video idea came when I found myself wondering how the grads could show their appreciation and give thanks to everyone who had helped them. I was listening to the new London Cast Recording of Mary Poppins when the song, Anything Can Happen, came on. The lyrics really struck a chord in me and I felt like they were so relatable for someone who was graduating right now in all this chaos.

I started by contacting the composers, Stiles and Drewe, who kindly gave their blessing for me to use their song. Then I did a call-out on social media for graduates from all uk drama schools and universities to get in touch. We managed to get 75 graduate singers from 25 different institutions, a creative team made entirely of grads and a band of 10 emerging instrumentalists involved in the video".

As well as the video being a thank you to everyone in the industry it is also to raise money for Acting For Others, a theatrical charity that needs your support right now more than ever. https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/anything-can-happen

"Acting for Others is here to provide not only financial but emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need through the 14 member charities. At this difficult time for all, the theatre industry needs your support more than ever. With the closure of theatre, tens of thousands of theatre workers across the UK are facing unemployment and financial uncertainty for a number of months."

2020 Graduates: Abigail Jolly, Abigayle Hames, Ailesha Austen, Alicia Lynn, Amber Bunce, Amy Margaretta, Amy Taylor-Green, Andy Banks, Ben Winter, Beth Mabin, Caitlyn Cornes, Catrin Edwards, Celyn Cartwright, Charlotte Ward, Chloé Holder, Clara Roxanne, Danielle Brady, David Mairs-McKenzie, Elaine Mc Adam, Elizabeth Coverdale, Ellen Baker, Ellie Dade, Elliott Lee, Emily Carpenter, Emily Dear, Emily Fisher, Emma Payne, Erin Claire Spence, Erin Summerhayes, Eva Gentili, Francesca Handley, Gethin Roberts, Gregory George, Hannah Press, Harriet Munday, Harriet Sanderson, James Redman, Jemima Scott, Jennifer Addey, Joanna Pierce-Jones, Jodi Bird, Joely Colleen Emms, Joey Cornish, Juliette Bull, Kaleisha Standen, Karen Wilkinson , Kira Jae, Lavinia Huxham, Lewis Lockwood, Lucy Mancinetti, Lucy Mcilwaine, Mark Atkinson, Megan Cerys-Holland, Megan Crawford, Megan Davies-Truin, Michael Hill, Millie Cranston, Molly Huddleston, Morgan Parker, Naomi Joy Anderson, Neve Finnigan, Pippa Ashworth, Rebecca Crookson, Rebecca Harris, Ruth Woolley, Sam Baumal, Sam Cooper, Sarah Bailey, Sarah Watts-Tibbatts, Sofia Ioannou, Sophie Harsley, Stephanie Lindo, Valentin Eyme.

Emerging Musicians: Hannah Corcoran, Beth Mabin, Leo Kerr, Stephen Payne, Zoë Perkins, Hannah Stell, Joseph Keenan, Darren Hulcombe, Jonathan Mayers, Sarah Dyer, Matthew Jackson.

Producer and Video Editing: Gregory George (2020 MT Grad - RWCMD)

Music Direction and Audio Editing/Mixing: Matthew Jackson (2020 MD Grad - RAM)

Assistant Music Direction and Audio Editing: Sarah Dyer (2020 MD Grad - RAM)

Watch the video here: