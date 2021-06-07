Anti-Flag Announce Fall 2021 Tour Plans

Anti-Flag have announced their return to the road and their Fall 2021 headline North American tour dates.



The first leg will kick off on September 14 in Grand Rapids, MI and run through October 14 in Vancouver. Support will come from Dog Party, Grumpster, and Oxymorrons. The second leg features Bad Cop/Bad Cop and Doll Skin. It kicks off on November 2 in Buffalo and runs through November 20 with the ANTIfest show in their native Pittsburgh. All dates are below. Tickets are available here.



"The last time Anti-Flag embarked on a North American tour, it lasted two days before COVID-19 brought it to an end," the band recalls. "After more than a year of challenges, hardships, and misfortune for many the world over, we are pleased to announce that we are hitting the road again. In the grand scheme of current events, this announcement is small but we also take it as an optimistic sign that life is slowly inching out of the pandemic and that gives us a cause to celebrate."



The band continues. "These shows will be a celebration of the fact that we have all come through a very hard time and pay respects to those lost over the past year. They will also be a gathering place for all who believe in and support equality, human rights, and those who stand against authoritarianism and fascism. In the wake of the past year, these issues are front and center, which makes our desire to connect with friends, allies, and accomplices even greater. There is power in connectivity and knowing that you are not alone. We want everyone who believes that Black Lives Matter, that neo-fascism has no place in this society, that LGBTQ+ people are free to be who they are, that war and war profiteering is morally reprehensible, and that capitalism is fed, to walk away from these shows feeling re-energized for the struggles ahead and to know that they are, indeed, not alone and to keep up the good fight."



ANTI-FLAG ON TOUR LEG 1:

WITH DOG PARTY, GRUMPSTER, + OXYMORRONS:

9/14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme

9/15 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

9/17 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest - SOLD OUT!

9/18 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

9/19 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar and Hall

9/21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre* w/ TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET

9/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex

9/23 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival

9/26 - Orlando, FL - Rebel Rock Festival

9/29 - Dallas, TX - The Loft

9/30 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live

10/1 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

10/2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

10/4 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

10/5 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

10/7 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room -w/o Oxymorrons

10/8 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

10/9 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival

10/10 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium @ The Catalyst

10/12 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10/14 -Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre



ANTI-FLAG ON TOUR LEG 2:

WITH BAD COP/BAD COP + DOLL SKIN

11/2 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

11/3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/4 - Ottawa, ON - Club SAW

11/5 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

11/6 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

11/7 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

11/9 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

11/10 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

11/11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry @ The Fillmore

11/13 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

11/14 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

11/16 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

11/17 - Nashville, TN - Exit / In

11/18 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

11/19 - Columbus, OH - A&R Bar

11/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre - ANTIfest*

* With Suicide Machines, Punchline, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Doll Skin, Swiss Army