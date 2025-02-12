Ani DiFranco and Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Release New Track 'The Message'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prolific singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco has shared “The Message,” a new track with Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard, on Loosegroove Records/Righteous Babe Records. This is the second collaboration from DiFranco and Gossard who previously released “Disorders” in 2022. Sung by DiFranco, the track features Gossard (guitar), Stanton Moore (percussion), Skerik (Saxophone) and Josh Evans (keyboards).

About “The Message” Gossard says, “So fun and amazing to collaborate again with Ani, Josh, Skerik, Mike, and Stanton....what a groove and mood. Ani's vocals are transcendent ...." DiFranco adds, “the mood started with stone’s demo and evolved from there. super fun to team up with some badasses and pull a song out of the air.”

DiFranco kicked off 2025 on “Unprecedented Sh!t The Tour” in support of her acclaimed 23rd album Unprecedented Sh!t. Later this month she headlines the Cayamo cruise before heading back to land with a performance on March 8th in Orlando. Shows continue in the U.S. through April 26th with sold-out dates in Asheville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Philadelphia, Somerville, MA, Washington D.C. and more.

On June 11th, DiFranco will begin her European run at Royal Albert Hall in London. The evening will feature special guest (and Righteous Babe labelmate) Anais Mitchell, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning creator of Hadestown. She will spend the rest of June performing in Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland and the United Kingdom. And on July 13th, DiFranco will take the stage at the renowned Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, opening an evening with The Avett Brothers. For a full list of dates, see below or go to anidifranco.com.

A documentary on DiFranco’s rise entitled 1-800-ON-HER-OWN premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last summer and will screen in various markets in March and April. The film is a vulnerable look at her life today, as she struggles to balance artistry with the demands of family. For a full list of screenings and ticket information go to anidifranco.film.

In addition to being an acclaimed recording artist, DiFranco is also a poet, author and Broadway performer. She released a collection of poems and paintings titled Verses in 2007. Her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019, and her children’s books The Knowing and Show Up and Vote are out now. In 2024, DiFranco completed a 5-month run on Broadway as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown.

Ani DiFranco 2025 Tour Dates

February 28 - March 7 – Cayamo Cruise

March 8 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live^

March 9 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live^

March 11 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall^

March 12 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre^

March 14 – Durham, NC – Carolina Theatre^

March 15 – Asheville, NC – Orange Peel^

March 16 – Pelham, TN – The Caverns^

April 7 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater#

April 8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue#

April 10 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall#

April 12 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre#

April 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre#

April 15 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer#

April 16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club#

April 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel#

April 19 – Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre#

April 20– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre#

April 22– Somerville, MA – Somerville Theatre#

April 23– Gardiner, ME – Johnson Hall Opera House#

April 25 – North Adams, MA – Hunter Center#

April 26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hal#

June 11 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall*

June 12 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma

June 14 – Rome, IT – Casa del Jazz

June 15 – Ferrara, IT – Courtyard of the Estense Castle

June 17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg

June 18 – Düsseldorf, DE – Savoy Theater

June 19 – Berlin, DE – Passion Church Kreuzberg

June 22 – Dublin, IE – National Concert Hall

June 24 – Gateshead, UK – Glasshouse International Centre for Music

June 25 – Glasgow, UK – Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

June 28 – Coventry, UK – Warwick Arts Centre

June 29 – Cardiff, UK – New Theatre Cardiff

July 13 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

^opening act Rainbow Girls

#opening act Wryn

*with Anais Mitchell

+with The Avett Brothers

Photo credit: Bobbie Purser

