Angéliquie Kidjo Digital Performance Presented By SummerStage Anywhere Tomorrow

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage's SummerStage Anywhere digital series is excited to present a very special performance for SummerStage Anywhere this week withGrammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter and SummerStage alumna, Angélique Kidjo.

She will provide an electrifying performance on Friday, 6/26 at 7:00PM EST via the SummerStage YouTube channel. A past SummerStage performer since 1993, Kidjo will bring her Afropop world fusion sound to audiences worldwide with this exclusive digital performance.

As a performer, her striking voice, stage presence and fluency in multiple cultures and languages have won respect from her peers and expanded her following across national borders. Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America.

SummerStage Anywhere recently launched "The People Speak," a new crowdsourcing campaign to continue the conversation that started during its inaugural performance, "The People Speak," a collaboration with VOICES, a nonprofit arts, education and social justice organization. SummerStage invites audiences to share their own voices, offering its social media channels as a platform for expression. To take part in the conversation, audiences may use #PeopleSpeakSundays and #SummerStageAnywhere when posting. SummerStage Anywhere will feature a selection of those posts each Sunday throughout the summer, highlighted as part of the "The People Speak" campaign.

Throughout the month of June, SummerStage Anywhere has debuted performances that are now archived on the SummerStage YouTube channel. Videos include "The People Speak", a VOICES collaboration featuring historic excerpts from our nation's history performed by Megalyn Echikunwoke, accompanied by Ben Harper, Michael Ealy and more; and a "Juneteenth Day of Dance" celebration, honoring the the national commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States with a panel discussion led by Hope Boykin of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, followed by a tribute performance of "HANGING TREE," featuring Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet Dance Theatre, vocalist Marcelle Davies-Lashley, and poet Carl Hancock Rux.

Beginning in July, SummerStage Anywhere will be home to a one-of-a-kind digital festival highlighting genres that were born in or deeply represent New York -- hip hop, salsa, jazz, global, indie, contemporary dance. The summer series will include weekly content segments including interviews with and performances by iconic artists, neighborhood tours with artists, and arts engagement for youth. For a full schedule of upcoming programming, please visit summerstageanywhere.org.

For ongoing updates on SummerStage Anywhere, please continue to visit summerstageanywhere.org.

