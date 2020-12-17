Ane Brun Debuts Video for 'Crumbs'

Today, Norwegian singer-songwriter Ane Brun debuts her new video, "Crumbs," directed by Stian Andersen via American Songwriter; Watch below and read the exclusive interview HERE.

"Brun grouped together songs that encourage deliberation: deliberate thought, deliberate listening and, perhaps most importantly, deliberate processing of the many emotions that have come to the surface during this most trying year," American Songwriter says of the albums.

Brun recently released two new LPs, After The Great Storm and How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow, which were originally intended to be a double album until ultimately deciding to separate into two collections.

NPR New Music Friday praised both albums, saying of After The Great Storm, "what a cinematic, rich collection of songs," and of How Beauty Holds The Hand of Sorrow, ""so intimate, her voice is just gorgeous throughout... the complexities of each song emerge over time."

"Both albums deal with the bigger questions in life," Brun describes, "but in 2020 these questions have become even bigger. Even though I wrote most of them before this whole pandemic started, I feel they all have a message that fits the situation we're in: frustration over the state of the world, how to grieve for a loved one, existentialism, love, relationships, loneliness, inner struggles, sleepless nights...I guess they're just about being human."

Ane Brun has released twelve studio albums over the last fifteen years via her own imprint, Balloon Ranger Records. 2017's Leave Me Breathless was a collection of covers, featuring reinterpreted versions of hits from Radiohead, Joni Mitchell, Nick Cave, Bob Dylan and more. That same year, Brun was invited to perform at the Nobel Prize Dinner and Polar Music Prize Ceremony, and in 2018 at the Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony. NPR's "All Things Considered" called 2015's When I'm Free her "best record yet...her most sonically ambitious." Her second album A Temporary Dive, which was released in 2005, earned her the Norwegian Grammy for Best Female Artist. The New York Times raved about 2008's Changing of the Seasons, saying the album "offers the kind of comfort that only well-versed singer-songwriters can give. An album full of sad songs to revel in as the days grow shorter and colder, Seasons is Brun's strongest work yet."

Watch the video for "Crumbs" here:

Photo Credit: Stian Andersen