Andy Grammer Teases New Single 'The Wrong Party' (Feat. Fitz & The Tantrums)

The new single will be released on August 26.

Aug. 2, 2022  

Acclaimed multi-platinum pop singer and songwriter Andy Grammer has announced the upcoming release of his new song, "The Wrong Party," with Fitz and The Tantrums on the launch of The Wrong Party Tour. The two artists kicked off the tour this weekend in Orlando, Florida - and the namesake track is available for pre-save here ahead of its August 26th release.

Grammer's current single, "Saved My Life" (with R3HAB), is now approaching top 25 at Adult Pop radio with nearly 10mm total streams. The emotionally powerful track has become fan sing-a-long favorite which was recently captured in a new live video.

For "The Wrong Party," Grammer found inspiration from his early days in Los Angeles: "When I first got to LA I remember trying to fit into a 'scene' and failing hilariously. Over time, I've been able to relax into my authentic self. I was just at the Wrong Party."

Written by Grammer along with Brett Mclaughlin, Betty Who and Michael Fitzpatrick and produced by Bram Inscore, "The Wrong Party" follows fan-favorite single "Saved My Life," which is currently Top 30 on the Hot AC chart.

The Wrong Party Tour with Fitz and The Tantrums will make a stop at SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on August 4 and wraps in Los Angeles at the Greek Theatre on August 27. Specials guests BRELAND, Maggie Rose and We Three will join The Wrong Party Tour on select dates throughout its run. Preview The Wrong Party Tour HERE.

The Wrong Party Tour Dates with Fitz and The Tantrums:

Tue, August 2 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre *

Wed, August 3 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap *

Thu, August 4 - New York, NY - Summerstage in Central Park *

Sat, August 6 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *

Tue, August 9 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Stage ^

Thu, August 11 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts ^

Thu, August 12 - Aurora, IL - RiverEdge Park ^

Sat, August 13 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre ^

Sun, August 14 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park ^

Wed, August 17 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater +

Thu, August 18 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater +

Sat, August 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center - Amphitheater +

Sun, August 21 - Woodinville, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery +

Mon, August 22 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater +

Tue, August 23 - Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge +

Thu, August 25 - Saratoga, CA - Mountain Winery *

Fri, August 26 - Rohnert Park, CA - Green Music Center *

Sat, August 27 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre *

Sunday, August 28 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson (Solo Date/Art of Joy Tour)

With Special Guests *BRELAND, ^ Maggie Rose, + We Three

Multi-platinum pop artist and songwriter Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His observations and affirmations pick you back up when you need it, affirm your potential, and encourage you to keep going.

His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," "Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah)," gold single "I Found You," and the gold albums Andy Grammer and Magazines Or Novels.

He has quietly generated billions of streams and lent his music to films such as Five Feet Apart. When "Don't Give Up On Me" soundtracked ESPN's 13th Annual V Week for Cancer Reach, he garnered a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Music Direction and a Clio Award.

Beyond selling out shows on multiple continents, he has electrified dozens of television shows, including The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Late Show with James Corden in addition to appearing as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars.

Most recently, his 2019 offering, Naïve, arrived to widespread critical acclaim. Parade attested, "Each song on the album magically pinpoints its emotional target with brilliant composition and performance," and People hailed it as "touching." Once again, he makes a connection on his 2022 song s"Lease On Life," "Damn It Feels Good To Be Me," "Love Myself," "Joy" and "Saved My Life." His fifth studio album will be released in 2023.



