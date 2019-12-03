Andrea Bocelli Announces June 2020 California Tour Dates

Fresh off the heels of his 2020 GRAMMY nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Si, Andrea Bocelli announces three special U.S. concert dates in California beginning with one show at SAP Center in San Jose on June 13 and two shows at the Hollywood Bowl on June 16 & 17. The June 2020 tour will be the first time Bocelli returns to the Bay Area after his 2019 debut performance in San Francisco sold-out months in advance. The tour also marks his return to the Hollywood Bowl after two sold-out shows last year.

TICKET INFORMATION

As the official credit card for the pre-sale, Citi card members will have exclusive access to purchase presale tickets for all shows beginning on Monday, December 9th at 10am PST followed by Fan Club pre-sales beginning on Wednesday, December 11th at 10am PST. Pre-sale tickets will be available through Citi Private Pass. For complete details, please visit www.citientertainment.com.

General ticket on-sale for all shows will begin on Monday, December 16th 10am PST at www.ticketmaster.com. Please visit www.AndreaBocelli.com for additional ticket information.

As one of the most recognizable and romantic voices in the world, Andrea Bocelli has been thrilling audiences for over 20 years, counting more than 90 million records sold worldwide. In October 2018, Bocelli release his first studio album in over 14 years titled, Si which debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart which featured artist including Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, and Josh Groban.

Andrea Bocelli will be returning to New York's Metropolitan Opera House for a special one-night only performance on February 10, which follows his annual November and December North American tour with dates set in select cities across the country. Additional dates for February 2020 have also been set for the tenor's annual Valentine's Day run making stops in Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta and Tampa. For additional information, please visit http://www.andreabocelli.com/

June 2020 Tour Dates

Saturday June 13 SAP Center San Jose, CA

Tuesday June 16 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

Wednesday June 17 Hollywood Bowl Hollywood, CA

This year, The Tour and the Andrea Bocelli Foundation are proud to partner with PLUS1, an innovative platform that aims to drive social change and catalyze cultural momentum toward equity, dignity, and access for all. For every ticket sold for the December 2019 tour, $1 will go towards PLUS1's mission of empowering people and communities in situations of poverty, illiteracy, and distress due to illness and social exclusion. For more information, please visit www.plus1.org or www.andreabocellifoundation.org.





