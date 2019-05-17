Ananya Birla Drops Debut EP 'Fingerprint'

Ananya Birla has released her much-anticipated debut EP 'Fingerprint' via UMG and Island Records UK. Just in time for summer, the four-song set boasts an ebullient blend of pop, electro and R&B, showcasing Ananya's upbeat sound and dynamic vocals.



The EP release marks the culmination of a ground-breaking 12 months for Ananya, in which the 24 year old has firmly established herself as one of the most striking artists on the international pop scene. Since her debut single in 2016, the multi-platinum singer-songwriter has leapt from low-key gigs around London to hitting over 160m streams, performing at some of Asia's biggest music festivals like Global Citizen and Sunburn, and featuring on major playlists around the world including Apple's Best of 2018.



Fingerprint contains recent hit single 'Blackout', which features two of Nigeria's biggest music stars Vector and Wurld, as well as 'All Night Long', 'Disappear' and the anthemic 'Love Suicide'. Recorded over a 12-month period in London, Los Angeles and Mumbai, Ananya teamed up with some of the hottest production and writing talent on the scene, including hitmaker DJ Buddha (Pitbull, Jason Derulo, Afrojack), pop guru Nick Atkinson (Lewis Capaldi, Little Mix), Empire State of Mind writer Angela Hunte, Edd Holloway (Gabrielle Aplin, Dean Lewis) and long-time collaborator Grammy-nominated Mood Melodies.



Speaking on the deeply personal collection of songs, Ananya commented "It's called Fingerprint because it is really authentic to me and my own experiences. It's mostly about love - the beautiful bits and the challenges too. Each song explores love from a different perspective; the diversity of emotions that we experience in relationships, in good times and bad."



Ananya has already made waves in India and last year became the first homegrown artist to go platinum with an English language track. Taking full advantage of globalising music trends, Ananya, who was recently listed as one of GQ's Most Influential Young Indians and a Forbes Woman to Watch, has a number of exciting projects lined up including a collaboration with Jamaican star Sean Kingston and live performances in the UK and US to be announced soon.





